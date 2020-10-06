Achieve project success with elevator rental

Rental elevators and hoists can seem insignificant when it comes to large maintenance projects, but getting labor and materials to the right place in a timely fashion is a large part of turnaround success.

After 40 years in the elevator business, McDonough Elevators understands the importance of elevators on your project, and we offer the following guidance when planning your next maintenance event. Many in the industry know that planning is all about getting the right answers to a series of questions, but what are the questions you need to ask to make your next elevator rental a success? Here are a few:

Have you reviewed the industrial experience record of the bidders for your project? Having deep experience with industrial projects means quick and efficient service. Hiring an experienced contractor also means they are aware of the safety concerns and requirements for industrial applications.

Are your project requirements clear on what is to be provided and by whom?

Does your project require an elevator that is safe for hazardous environments? Your elevator contractor can also be helpful on this front.

Does your elevator contractor have a written plan for installation of the equipment?

Who is supplying labor for the installation of the elevator?

Do you have the correct electrical disconnect close to the elevator location?

Is the required crane service available and has it been established who is supplying the crane?

Is any small equipment required, such as a boom lift?

Does your overall project plan include the elevator installation, and have you considered that no other work can occur overhead during that process?

Answers to small questions like the ones above can lead to big time savings during the elevator installation.

Also, concerning the contractor's written installation plan, have the document and its procedures been reviewed by site safety managers and the contractor? Is everyone on the same page regarding how the elevator is going to be installed? We have seen numerous miscommunications on this front, and it is one of the easiest delays to avoid. Most of these miscommunications were due to not having a prior meeting where all parties were able to voice their concerns and ideas, leading to a consensus on the best path forward. A short meeting can lead to big gains inefficiency.

Once the elevator is installed, the questions change a bit. Reliability of the elevator is a function of two things: proper usage and maintenance frequency. Who is going to operate the elevator during your maintenance event? Is that operator properly trained and empowered to ensure proper use of the elevator? Much of the downtime of a rental elevator can be attributed to misuse and abuse, and good operators are the primary line of defense against this risk. Be clear with your elevator contractor when your heaviest usage will be, and work together to create a plan to have the elevator optimized for reliability during that time.

McDonough Elevators has extensive experience in all aspects of industrial elevator projects. If you would like more information on any of the topics in this article, please contact us. We would love to be a small part of the larger success on your next project.

For more information, visit www.mcdelevators.com or call (866) 497-3654.