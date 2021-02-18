Refineries could be down for another week

When blackouts that left millions of homes in the dark end and frozen roadways thaw - which could happen as soon as this weekend - drivers can take to the road again.

But refineries are left with burst pipes, leaks, damaged equipment and, in some cases, petroleum fluids that hardened into a sort of wax because the flow stopped. A return to full rates could be weeks away.

“It’s going to be a difficult restart for refiners,” said Andy Lipow, president of energy researcher Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “They are not going to restart until power is restored and they get the go-ahead from the utilities. My guess is the earliest restarts would even begin is this coming weekend.” As reported by Houston Chronicle.