Welding a successful, independent path in O&G

Achieving success or prominence through one’s own relentless efforts is the working definition for self made.

This definition encapsulates Shane Ervin, the face behind Self Made Welding (SMW). As the CEO of SMW, Ervin didn’t have the luxury of wealthy parents or influential sponsors to pave his path to success. Instead, he relied on his unwavering work ethic, unyielding determination and perseverance to turn his dream into a thriving reality. Staying focused and steadily gaining ground, SMW continues to take the necessary steps to earn its spot in the competitive O&G industry.

This past August, BIC Magazine hosted its annual The PRIME Expo, during which Ervin, along with Larry Price, SMW safety manager, actively engaged with a diverse group of professionals from different facets of the industry. This event provided an invaluable platform to meet with other clientele within the petrochemical and petroleum sectors, promising new opportunities and connections.

In recent months, SMW has successfully completed several projects spanning Wyoming, Texas and Mississippi. These assignments encompassed both emergency call-out jobs to scheduled turnarounds. The consistent outcome underscores SMW’s commitment to delivering safe, efficient and exceptional performance.

Rooted in family values and fueled by a motivation for excellence, the SMW team maintains a resolute focus on safety. Notably, SMW takes pride in its safety record, boasting a clean OSHA track record with zero recordables or accidents over the past two years.

Additionally, SMW recently completed construction on its new 72 × 110 foot shop, strategically positioned next to its 10-acre laydown yard for seamless accessibility. Located in southern Mississippi, this shop has allowed SMW to obtain the fabrication work needed for future projects. SMW also maintains a shop in the Houston area, ready to respond to any emergency work requirements that may arise.

As the upcoming spring turnaround season steadily approaches, SMW has already secured projects in Texas, Wyoming, Mississippi and Alabama, guaranteeing a busy and productive work year ahead in 2024.

The company is ready to provide solutions for any project, regardless of its size, with team members available 24/7, 365 days. When considering the next project, think of SMW.

For more information, visit selfmadewelding.com.