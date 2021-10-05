weavix™ disrupts industrial communication market; introduces converged communications for industrial field workers

Poised as the leader in digital transformation for industrial organizations, weavix™ launches industry’s first Internet of Workers (IoW) platform, focusing on the needs of frontline workers who have traditionally been neglected by technological innovation.

For the first time, converged communication capabilities — voice, video, text and data interaction — that have been traditionally reserved for office workers is now available for workers in the field encompassed in one application. weavix™ aims to challenge traditional network and communication systems such as Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and Wi-Fi to digitally transform industry worldwide.

Utilizing the power of a private LTE network, weavix™ equips every worker with a durable, easy-to-use smart radio, digital device or mobile application. Instead of traditional industrial analog radio systems, which have typically stayed with only a few key positions, weavix™ guarantees a truly connected worker experience for any facility. With any one from their line of devices, weavix™ provides a full range of converged communication capabilities needed to support and upskill a modern industrial workforce.

“In the office, we use collaboration tools like Zoom, Slack and Microsoft Teams and communicate with peers through text and phone calls every day,” says Kevin Turpin, CEO of weavix™ and PK Companies. “But that’s never been an option for workers in the field. If you need to communicate with anyone in the field, it’s a multi-step process, if not impossible. Our clients and partners are having the same problem. Frontline workers need a better way to communicate than just the typical radio systems they’ve had for the past 50 years, and that didn’t exist until now. That’s how the concept of weavix™ came about.”

Digital transformation continues to accelerate throughout industry and remains a necessity for advancement. weavix™ offers a flexible converged communication and network solution to digitally transform an industrial facility. For converged communications, weavix™ can operate on one of its weavix™-certified devices, a worker’s personal mobiles, or a combination of the two. As a network, weavix™ can deploy and operate on its own private LTE, use public LTE or wi-fi systems, or integrate with any existing system without added strain, using Radio over IP (RoIP).

As a managed service provider (MSP), weavix™ ensures a hassle-free, hands-off experience for their clientele. All products are managed entirely by weavix™, guaranteeing the most up-to-date hardware, network capabilities and software solutions available. weavix™ offers unlimited support and replacements for the platform to keep the industrial workforce connected and communicating.

Despite other connected worker platforms emphasizing the digitization of paper-based processes, weavix™ developed the concept of the Internet of Workers. With this concept, frontline workers remain at the forefront of technical innovation. weavix™, as industry’s first IoW platform, advances industrial communication and connectivity from a frontline perspective, focusing on their needs and benefits, to act as a truly connected worker platform.

For a safer, connected workforce, visit weavix.com to learn more.