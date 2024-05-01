Vapor control company expands reach with thermal services

In June 2021, an emissions management industry leader expanded its services by introducing a Thermal Services Division.

This addition allows us to provide a complete array of vapor control technologies to meet ever-changing customer safety and environmental compliance needs.

This addition builds upon Vapor Point’s emissions management services, giving clients the most comprehensive vapor control offerings in the industry. Paul Anderson and our team of experts provide our clients with the most experienced team, coupled with the most advanced thermal destruction technology, filling a void in the services that we have historically offered.

Vapor Point is excited to provide our clients with complete emissions management services, as we strive to be the first choice for maintenance related emissions management services.

Our thermal services offer complete management of hydrocarbons or VOCs utilizing mobile vapor combustion technology that combusts and destroys VOCs at near 100% effectiveness into CO 2 and water vapor exhaust gases. Our Mobile Vapor Combustor is equipped with combustion burners that operate in an enclosed combustion chamber. Combustion takes place in the presence of combustion air, achieving a VOC destruction efficiency exceeding 99.9% at temperatures significantly lower than 1400°F, which is the typical operating temperature of other thermal technologies.

Lower operating temperatures provide lower supplemental fuel usage and reduced GHG emissions.

Vapor Point’s thermal services for existing refinery customers and new midstream customers include: tank degassing, tank refilling, tank odor abatement, tank solids processing vapor control, sphere and bullet degassing, pipeline degassing, truck loading rack vapor control, terminal flare replacement, and ship and barge marine vapor control.

Vapor Point also provides refinery and plant turnaround unit deinventory, fuel-gas recovery and flare minimization, and is recognized as a proven leader in this area. Our expanding service line has been driven by recently enacted regulatory requirements for flaring and overall facility turnaround-emission reduction. Proper planning and execution of turnaround vapor control is critical in the predictability and cost controls for maintenance shutdowns.

Our turnaround services encompass state-of-the-art vapor control and thermal vapor control technology and equipment to perform safe and efficient process-unit inventory and flare minimization projects. These services represent the pinnacle of our innovative spirit to meet emerging customer needs.

Vapor Point provides top-tier vapor control equipment characterized by unparalleled capacity and efficiency. Our team is comprised of seasoned managers, engineers and technicians boasting extensive expertise in the field. This collective proficiency enables Vapor Point to deliver projects that are not only time-optimized but also cost-efficient, ensuring timely completion without compromising on quality.

For more information, visit vaporpoint.net.