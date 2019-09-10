USES’ proprietary technology shaves days off refinery turnaround

A large oil and gas refiner in Louisiana recently required collection and analysis of samples to validate the cleanliness of vessels during and following the chemical cleaning and steaming process. This was essential to determine if the vessels' internal environments were acceptable to release to the atmosphere and safe for entry. The compounds to be analyzed were Benzene, 1-3 Butadiene, H2S, lower explosive limits (LELs) and total hydrocarbons. In the past, the customer opened bleeders and used handheld analyzers to measure these compounds. Therefore, the results were subject to dilution by outside air, and testing with handheld analyzers often made results questionable.

Additionally, the practice of opening bleeders to the atmosphere put operators in harm's way, as they were required to use fresh air to collect these samples. USES' sampling methodology and use of gas chromatography (GC) technology negates both of these factors. The samples are collected without the need of fresh air, and the data generated is certifiable.

USES' solution

USES technical experts reviewed flow diagrams of the unit and identified strategic sample locations that would provide the customer with an accurate profile of the vessels. USES' fact-based approach to sampling took the guesswork out of the system conditions. Once a plan was in place and conditions were acceptable for sample collection, the team began its work. Having USES technicians on hand resulted in the total turnaround time for data generation being approximately 20 minutes. The only variable was the distance of the sample point from the USES mobile laboratory, which is equipped with state-ofthe- art GC equipment. In fact, USES provided nearly real-time data to the customer via the USES data link system as well. This system delivers the data to the customer via either laptop or cellphone. The data generated by USES provided the customer with proof of the vessels' internal atmosphere conditions and resulted in a more rapid turnover of equipment to maintenance. This in turn resulted in reduced downtime.

USES' approach, as opposed to a timebased traditional methodology, proved instrumental to the customer by shaving days off of the projected turnaround timeline. Given that estimated revenue loss per day was in the range of $8 million, the value to the customer was substantial. Additionally, utilizing the USES decon sampling service significantly reduced the customer's employee exposure to hazardous conditions and eliminated the need for fresh air sampling.

Additional benefits included:

Data certified that all key performance indicators had been achieved before venting to atmosphere.

Unit data collection provided baseline for future outages.

Provided customer with third-party data for use in environmental reporting.

The test included Benzene, 1-3 Butadiene, H2S, LELs and total hydrocarbons.

On-site mobile lab gave results in minutes.

In-field troubleshooting and support for operations.

In summary, the utilization of the USES sampling and analytical methodology enabled a large Gulf Coast refinery to reduce downtime safely and efficiently, allowing it to reduce hazardous exposure to employees, turnaround contractors and the environment.

