Ultrasonics brings Gulf Coast plant back to life

Blackhawk Industrial Group (BIG) provides sustainable industrial cleaning solutions by coupling a drive for excellence with innovation and new technological cleaning solutions.

BIG aims to be a transformational leader within the industrial cleaning space by applying innovative approaches and advances in modern cleaning technology. This provides a value-added alternative to the conventional industrial cleaning processes which have consistently undervalued environmental impact, sustainability, and overall economic interest.

Ultrasonic energy introduced into a solution causes alternating patterns of low- and high-pressure phases. During the low-pressure phase, bubbles, or vacuum cavities form. In the subsequent high-pressure phase, these bubbles implode violently. This is called cavitation. Cavitation provides an intense scrubbing action that leads to unsurpassed cleaning speed and consistency. Additionally, the bubbles are small enough to penetrate even microscopic crevices, cleaning them thoroughly and consistently. As a result, ultrasonic cleaning is one of the most effective and efficient methods used for cleaning a wide array of industrial assets without abrasive cleaning methods.

Within the last 10 years, manufacturing sites have relied on mergers and acquisitions to improve profits and reduce operational expenses. Prior to these acquisitions, some plant operations were shut down and assets left dormant until acquired or retired and discarded.

During a recent acquisition, a Gulf Coast refinery was in the process of restoring the facility which had been dormant for months. Discovered were two heavily fouled (especially on the shell side of the unit) heat exchangers. The exchangers were initially chemical cleaned multiple times by a third-party contractor without success. With the unsatisfactory results, the exchangers were extracted and water blasted for five days. It was pre-determined that neither exchanger would be acceptably cleaned, resulting in the expedited procurement of two new replacement exchangers.

The ultrasonic system tasked with cleaning the asset was the PSHD 2800, a large system capable of cleaning components up to 28 feet in length and more than five feet in diameter.

The fully automated cleaning system is armed with over 240,000 watts of ultrasonic energy and can be safety operated by two qualified technicians. The system is deployed in two components connected in start-up that can run on portable or fixed power.

The concentrated detergent used for the project was specifically designed for use in hydrocarbon removal with standard concentrations tailored to foulant-type.

The exchangers were immersed in the ultrasonic system for four-hour periods and then extracted, flushed with HPW on the shell side, and then re-immersed into the cleaning system. Standard PPE required.

Average cleaning times for the heat exchangers were in the range of 60 hours. Times vary based on many factors such as type and level of fouling. Positive feedback from the site leadership team included:

Cleaning of that which could not be cleaned conventionally

Previously discarded assets were returned to service

Reduction in water consumption rates

Safety exposure risk mitigation

Significantly faster turnaround of equipment back into operation

