Transforming the NDT equipment rental industry

When a business uses a rental company, it typically thinks of it as just that, an equipment rental company or a third-party company that carries needed bolt-on or additional inventory to start or complete a project.

Startups and small- or medium-sized service companies often can't afford or don't have the equipment or logistics to support their projects. This is where Burton NDT Rentals' triple threat "Equipment, Experience and Expertise" comes into play. Burton NDT will often inventory items that may not be immediately accessible, available or affordable. Aside from the usual NDE rental needs, Burton NDT has a unique approach to the equipment rental market. As industry innovators, Burton NDT has:

Introduced the NDT industry's first and only rental mobile app. Over the past year, Burton NDT's team has been working on an industry-changing mobile app.

Has your equipment stopped working, gone out of calibration, or you needed more equipment to complete a project? Have you ever remembered that you forgot to order a crucial piece of equipment? With the new innovative mobile app, there is no need to panic.

The app allows customers to reserve or order equipment, request delivery or pickup, cancel or extend an order, or buy accessories and consumables. Customers can do this from their cell phone wherever they are. The Burton NDT mobile app will be an industry- changing initiative.

Burton NDT brings its office to you and services its customers like no other rental company. Burton NDT takes equipment delivery and pickup to another level. At no added cost to customers, Burton NDT establishes weekly and regular routes using its van fleet. These weekly routes provide customers the convenience of knowing that whatever day they choose, the Burton NDT van will come to their location. Most customers use this service for calibrations or repairs. As a Burton NDT route customer, Burton NDT eliminates the time, manpower and headache of these tasks. This is a game changer.

True 24/7 afterhours service for pickup and delivery. Burton NDT is the only rental company with an afterhours pickup and drop-off room. With over 20 years of experience and knowledge, one common customer complaint is the lack of afterhours availability of other companies. Burton NDT listened and developed a true 24/7 afterhours availability service.

At each of Burton NDT's locations, there is a secure room with a separate external entry. The lock on the external door is equipped with a digital keypad and the room has a camera and speaker. If customers have a question, they can speak to a live person through the remote camera from inside the secure room. When a customer needs to return or retrieve equipment after hours or on the weekend, technicians prepare the equipment with the proper paperwork. The equipment is placed in the afterhours room, and the customer service rep contacts the customer and provides them with a specific code for the keypad. At this point, the customer can retrieve or return equipment at their leisure. Recently, a customer was planning to leave Houston at 4 a.m. With its afterhours room, Burton NDT had equipment prepared and ready to go. The customer retrieved the equipment at 3:45 a.m. and returned it two days later at 9:30 p.m.

