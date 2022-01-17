Thorpe: Your maintenance and energy transition trusted partner

It's been more than 65 years since Thorpe was first founded as a refractory contractor with strong in-house engineering capabilities in the Gulf Coast region of Texas.

Over the decades, the company has grown in many ways, but its core mission has remained the same: to be a trusted partner for extending equipment lifecycles and increasing productivity for refineries, chemical, petrochemical and industrial plants through engineered solutions and services.

Today, industry faces a new challenge with the growing initiative toward ESG and energy transition. The heightened focus on protecting and preserving the environment and the active role oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical producers can and should have is now at the forefront as 2022 starts. We are entering a new era of energy and environmental stewardship.

Thorpe Plant Maintenance & Engineering has always been an industry leader in partnering with producers to enhance plant productivity through engineering empowered solutions for corrosion, refractory, scaffolding and insulation. As a premier provider of recurring specialty services related to the maintenance of critical infrastructure assets operating in high-temperature and highly corrosive environments across a variety of industries, Thorpe is relied on by prominent leaders in oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical and heavy industrial. Thorpe's track record of success is well documented and unparalleled in the industry. Now, Thorpe is positioned to do the same in this critical movement to align energy-intensive industries with broader environmental goals.

'We've been doing energy transition for decades'

Thorpe has a belief statement that underpins everything it does: "We believe good people, focused on common goals, who feel valued, included and empowered to contribute to solutions, can accomplish great things that enrich the lives of our people, their families and the communities in which they live." This statement includes the concept of tackling the future with a positive, forward-looking "we can" attitude that is the fuel for innovative solutions to challenging issues and problems. Failure is not an option. This mindset is the heart of the company and leads Thorpe to be good stewards of its team, clients, the work it does and the environment.

More than 30 years ago, Thorpe began working with leaders in the hydrogen industry such as Praxair, Air Liquide, Linde and others who pioneered hydrogen reforming. This process is used by refineries for sulfur recovery, primarily for diesel fuel as well as for the production of ammonia, methanol and other polymers. Thorpe was a key contractor due to its engineering empowered solutions and sulfur recovery unit expertise. Its experience and capabilities make Thorpe an even better partner today in the application of hydrogen as a clean fuel.

Another prime example of Thorpe's alignment to energy transition and environmental sustainability is its work with the world's first and largest industrial-scale carbon mineralization facility. Thorpe was central in the innovation of a new carbon capture technology that aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions at a plant capable of capturing up to 50,000 tons of CO2 from cement flue gas, transforming it into carbon-negative baking soda. Thorpe served as a specialty contractor for the project and was integral to the design, manufacture, installation and testing of fiberglass-reinforced plastic pipe, headers, tanks and vessels used in the pilot program.

Thorpe's role as a trusted partner to these forward-thinking companies has been instrumental in moving their businesses forward and reaching their goals. Providing value is foundational to engineered solutions, and it is in Thorpe's DNA to provide solutions and not just services. Value is defined by the client, so profoundly understanding client needs is the starting point. This is evidence of the natural alignment to stewardship of its clients and environmental preservation.

Now, with major oil and gas, petrochemical and industrial producers making strong commitments toward energy transition and environmental preservation, Thorpe stands ready to be the trusted partner for plants in energy-intensive industries nationwide. It is one thing to say that and another to do it as Thorpe already has for decades. Thorpe backs up its commitment with engineered solutions, turnkey services and project management, innovative applications, unparalleled service and technical expertise, safety and a track record of success. Thorpe can do that today, and is the right partner for your plant tomorrow and into the future. These critical components are why customers say Thorpe is "vital" to their site operations. Let's look at each in more detail.

Commitment to safety

The company's first and most important core value is its people. This value says, "We deeply care about people - people are the lifeblood of our company! We take personal interest in the safety and well-being of our people, as well as growth and development to their fullest potential. We invest in our people."

There is no greater commitment Thorpe can make than that of the safety of its team, its customers' teams and other contractors. Thorpe started the Brother & Sisters' Keeper program to bring its safety commitment to the forefront of its work every day. The program starts with caring about people and doing whatever it takes to keep each other safe. Planning for safety is built into each project, ensuring all employees are on board and management's focus is to drive accident-free jobsites and continual safety culture. Thorpe has been recognized for its level of engagement and leadership as its employees actively look out for the safety of others from a foundation of caring.

Engineering empowered solutions

Thorpe's value to customers is its services that are driven by deep in-house knowledge of mission-critical equipment. The combined capability of coordinating technical and engineering requirements, designing solutions, fabricating and providing required materials, and completing installations with experienced project management and field crews is what sets Thorpe apart. The result is better communication, lower overhead, shorter project duration, lower lifecycle cost, and enhanced safety with improved reliability for maintenance, retrofit and capital projects.

Thorpe's team includes numerous skilled in-house engineers who specialize in engineering solutions and product design. Thorpe employs an entire engineered products group that develops custom-engineered products to solve any project challenge. As a result of its team's success in the engineered product space, the company offers engineered, proven-to-work products created in house. Thorpe's engineering expertise and complete product knowledge drive customer value and success as their maintenance and project partner.

Turnkey services and project management

Thorpe provides a set of plant maintenance and engineering services that are unique to other providers in the industry. How? Its dedication to creating a turnkey solution is unmatched. When you choose to work with Thorpe, you gain the benefit of having one point of contact from start to finish. Following fabrication, Thorpe ships materials to the site with its highly trained and qualified team for installation. Thorpe is dedicated to providing customers with conceptual design, master engineering, fabrication, delivery and installation -- all on a controlled timeline. Hands-on project management and field execution via highly skilled craftsmen drives immense value for Thorpe's customers.

Unmatched commitment to service

Another one of its core values is service. At Thorpe, "service is our trademark!" Thorpe is passionately committed to serving both external and internal customers. When Thorpe serves with excellence, it wins trust and fosters long-lasting relationships built on loyalty.

Part of being a trusted partner is always being there when customers need you. Thorpe has locations across the Gulf Coast and when you call, the team answers and responds. Thorpe has received countless emails, letters and calls from customers thanking the company for showing up within hours of their call, because, as we all know, that downtime means millions of dollars in lost production. Thorpe's dedication to meeting its customers' challenges and crises is unparalleled in the industry.

"For our company, we have found it is imperative that Thorpe have a seat at the maintenance planning table due to their expertise and solutions for our aged equipment," said a maintenance engineering leader at a major independent oil and natural gas producer.

Customers trust Thorpe. The highest safety, quality, productivity and customer service are what customers expect, and Thorpe delivers. Whether it be corrosion and refractory services, engineering empowered solutions, scaffolding and insulation, or turnkey project management services, Thorpe is ready to take on whatever challenge you're facing.

Thorpe serves clients who are leading the way with technology development and other innovations that reduce emissions, consume or store CO2, and produce lower carbon footprint products. For over 20 years, Thorpe has worked to preserve the planet through its work. Now, it stands at the forefront of the energy transition movement for the industry.

Count on Thorpe to be your trusted partner in energy transition and plant production, maintenance and safety.

