The Amlon Group expands through acquisition of Mastermelt America

Heartwood Partners is pleased to announce that The Amlon Group has acquired Mastermelt America LLC.

The facility, now operating as Amlon Sweetwater, specializes in processing and treating complex industrial waste streams, serving the chemical, pharmaceutical, electronics, aerospace, and power generation industries from its Sweetwater, Tennessee location. The transaction closed in May 2025.

"The Mastermelt acquisition is a game changer for our business," said Mark Wayne, CEO & President of The Amlon Group. "This facility brings critical capabilities in thermal processing and chemical dissolution of complex industrial materials. While our existing facilities excel at hazardous waste treatment and disposal, Sweetwater adds specialized processing capabilities for spent catalysts, electronic components, and aerospace materials – waste streams that require metallurgical and engineering expertise. This positions Amlon as a more comprehensive environmental solutions provider for our customers across multiple industries."

Wayne continued, "Beyond the capabilities expansion, Sweetwater strengthens our geographic footprint in the Southeast, complementing our existing Texas and Louisiana operations. The facility's advanced thermal processing and chemical dissolution capabilities, together with the team’s expertise in industrial waste streams, create immediate value for customers who need comprehensive waste processing solutions.”