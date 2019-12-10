Success is measured by human performance

Slack & Co. Contracting Inc. is a heavy civil contractor that provides site-work and underground utility services. Founded in 1992 by Jim Slack, the company assists industrial and commercial clients with construction services associated with foundations, sumps, tank rings, equipment pads, building pads, parking garages, detention ponds and utilities.

Slack & Co. takes pride in providing its industrial customers with superior safety, high-quality work and value-added services. Its tenured workforce is client-focused and professional, and it is known for performing safe, quality work on time.

When asked what Slack & Co. does, President Jim Slack said, "We build success - successful projects, successful relationships with clients and vendors, and successful employees who have career opportunities. Our workforce training program provides employees with job-specific training and teaches them how to plan and safely perform their work. In other words, we teach folks how to be successful."

Award-winning safety

Slack & Co.'s HSE Director Terry Buza manages the company's behavior-based safety program, which focuses on maintaining a safe and healthy work environment. The program holds employees responsible for identifying safety hazards associated with their work or jobsite and determining how to mitigate on-site incidents. All employees have the authority to stop work if they believe conditions are unsafe.

Before working in the field, all employees must attend a safety orientation, pass a drug test and complete OSHA 10 training. OSHA 30 training is required for all foremen, lead-men, superintendents and managers. Before the start of each project, a site-specific safety plan is developed to ensure the safety of those working on or visiting a jobsite. Job safety analysis, equipment inspections, and stretch and flex exercise sessions are conducted daily at each jobsite.

"On our jobsites, Slack & Co. has created a positive safety culture that sets expectations, clearly defines responsibilities and accountabilities, and empowers its employees to make safety a priority," said Jonathan Shaw, vice president of Gallant Industrial. "Working together, we have developed a deep understanding of the importance of accomplishing that goal: 'No One Gets Hurt.'"

As a result of employees' ability to focus on safety, Slack & Co. has not experienced a lost time incident in the past 10 years. This has earned the company an excellent safety record and multiple safety awards.

"Because safety is our top priority, we appreciate the fact that Slack & Co.'s executives and HSE director are committed to developing and maintaining a workforce that focuses on jobsite safety," said Noe Mejia, corporate safety manager for Gallant Industrial. "Slack & Co. field staff receive extensive safety training, and their highly trained frontline supervisors stress the importance of risk assessment and implement the best practices and policies to mitigate risk.

"Each work day, crew members are expected to analyze their jobsite to identify hazards and address risks associated with the tasks to be performed that day and jobsite conditions. Then, they develop a safe work plan for that day. By doing this, Slack & Co. is working to ensure 'No One Gets Hurt.'"

Performance and productivity

Slack & Co.'s management and field supervisors have extensive experience in managing and performing small, medium and large projects for industrial, municipal and commercial owners. Its field personnel have expertise working with challenging and unique soil conditions. Whether working on a greenfield site or in a tightly confined, congested site at an existing facility, the company's crews understand the importance of working productively and performing work correctly the first time.

"Gallant Industrial has partnered with Slack & Co. to provide site-work and utility services for our clients," said Mejia. "We rely on their workforce's productivity and ability to perform high-quality work while maintaining a safe workplace."

Regardless of position, Slack & Co.'s people are known for being open, approachable, and vigilant about the safety and best interests of all its stakeholders.

