Streamlined tube sealing solutions with mechanical tube plugs

Tube plugging has evolved in industries where there are heat exchangers, boilers or other systems that use tubes for the transfer of fluids.

Tube plugging typically refers to sealing or closing off a tube or pipe in a system. This can be done for various reasons, such as maintenance, repair or isolation of a specific section of a pipeline.

Original tube plugs were tapered, featuring a metal cone-shaped design. The tapered tube plug is pressed into the tube, creating a small sealing surface between the two. The tapered plugs would be hammered in to secure the seal. This is a wildly uncertain process that risks damaging the tube sheet ligaments and can often cause other leaks to develop in adjacent tubes. Welding the plugs was an option, but it proved to be time-consuming, demanded a high level of safety awareness, necessitated skilled personnel and posed the risk of additional leaks from the heat-affected zone. Tapered tube plugs lead to excessive challenges and uncertainties.

Several alternative tube plugs were developed to help improve certain factors of heat exchanger tube plugging. Explosive plugging became popular, setting off a charge that would expand a plug inside the tube as the hot combustion gases expanded for release. However, the safety concerns related to storing and using explosives onsite, as well as damage caused by misuse, resulted in more problems than solutions. Another strategy involved the use of hydraulic plugs, utilizing a hydraulic puller to expand the plug. The highly technical process and fine tuning of parts meant that only expertly trained personnel could execute it correctly. Therefore, the risk of having the wrong parts or making a mistake would cause significant, unacceptable setbacks.

Maintenance managers must ensure swift and accurate heat exchanger tube plugging on the first attempt, enabling focus to remain on the critical path. The recommended solution is Torq N’ Seal® Mechanical Tube Plugs, which are fast, simple and effective. They provide the simplicity of a tapered plug with the confidence of an explosive or hydraulic plug.

Safe. The most important factors in any job are personnel and equipment safety. Torq N’ Seal Mechanical Plugs are the safest method available. Welding tapered plugs carries significant risks like any welding job: fumes, heat and flame. Hydraulic plugs carry a similar risk. The hydraulic ram exerts a tremendous amount of force to expand the plug and will crush anything in its way, human or machine. The one-piece design of the Torq N’ Seal plug, on the other hand, uses highly controlled mechanical leverage from a simple torque wrench to expand the plug. This means that the point of force is only at the expansion zone of the plug — safely located within the tube.

Effective. Once safety is considered, the next question becomes getting the job done correctly. Torq N’ Seal Mechanical Tube Plugs seal tubes up to 7,000 psi, far exceeding all relevant standards for tube plugging. The wide sealing surface helps overcome any defects as the plug expands and bites into the tube.

Fast and simple. Once a safe and effective process is established, the issue becomes speed. Torq N’ Seal Mechanical Tube Plugs are installed faster and with greater ease than any other high pressure plugs on the market. Simply affix the plug to a torque wrench and rotate clockwise until it clicks — then it’s done. Pull free from the plug and then move on to the next one.; it takes about 30 seconds per plug. Welded plugs take a deft touch and time to be effective and cool. Hydraulic plugs need to be screwed on and off the hydraulic equipment for each plug, eating time and frustrating maintenance personnel. Both welded and hydraulic plugs require specialized tooling that must be maintained properly over time and set up correctly.

