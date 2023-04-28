Solutions with impact for operations-minded turnarounds

“What does the best turnaround look like?” This is a common question all refiners and petrochemical plant operators are challenged to not only define, but also deliver.

Generally, the answer is complex and requires analysis and information from reliability, maintenance, operations, capital projects and business planning teams. Once unit and equipment “drivers” are defined and challenged, this information is integrated into the business model. Long-range, site-specific turnaround (TA) plans can then be developed for each facility.

The aforementioned is time consuming, data and resource intensive, iterative and must be revalidated annually. However, since TAs have the single biggest recurring impact on business performance, this level of complexity and extensive rigor is justified.

The next challenge the industry faces is declining organization capability. Since the COVID-19-produced mass exodus of experienced people, many in the industry realized that the lack of experience and knowledge was too great to be able to deliver the same (or better) performance on complex TAs. Engaged senior leaders are now asking a different question: “What is the best TA my organization has the capacity to deliver?”

CruzAlta’s hands-on TA experience and operations-minded consulting programs help clients respond differently and confidently about implementing new and innovative practices and methods. Its evaluative TA methodologies and operations readiness programs are fit for purpose, aimed at defining time-based, resource-assigned action plans to close observed gaps. This sets the stage for clients to maximize the value they get when engaging with CruzAlta’s experienced coaches and practitioners who join them on their TA improvement journey.

One example of how CruzAlta translates industry experience into knowledge leadership is through its deep understanding of the causes for shutdown duration extension. It has collected detailed data on TA shutdown performance. The top four causes are:

Mechanical Readiness

Mechanical readiness includes having all equipment and facilities ready for shutdown when needed. Most of the common deficiencies involve not having all required temporary facilities connected (including piping, hoses, coolers, vapor recovery, etc.). Two high-impact mitigation strategies are:

Elevate the expectation that (except for specific locations) all temporary facilities are connected and tested one to two weeks prior to feed out.

Build comprehensive plans and schedules for installation of all temporary facilities.

Effluent Management

Effluent management delays are primarily issues associated with processing the liquid effluent. Hydraulic limitation is the most frequent delay, caused by insufficient process design of the effluent system.

The mitigation strategy for this flaw is to develop a comprehensive shutdown plan that includes volumetric calculations, walk-downs, contingency planning and intense operations orientation.

Operations Availability

TA event competitiveness studies conclude that shutdown duration is the most advantaged improvement opportunity. Challenging the shutdown duration is not uncommon, but the industry grossly struggles to precisely define the operations headcount required to deliver the premised duration. Emerging solutions to this problem include:

Deploying iterative team and system sequencing methodologies to definitely understand the required staffing.

Leveraging CruzAlta’s highly experienced TA special operations team to augment the client operations team.

Underestimated Duration

Simply put, the root cause of underestimating the shutdown duration is the failure to plan the shutdown effort in enough detail. CruzAlta’s Bookend Improvement Framework, TA Operations Readiness and Deep Dive programs provide structure and access to experienced TA operations coaches to define a comprehensive TA Operation Plan, and lead adoption of innovative approaches and technologies.

CruzAlta helps its clients avoid costly turnaround delays and improve TA performance. It starts with a deep understanding of a client’s unique pain points, then surgically deploys fit-for-purpose solutions and mitigations to change the industry.

