Single-source, multi-specialty company on the rise

ConTeras Industrial Group is a multicraft, specialty maintenance and capital project services company providing specialty trade services, including industrial insulation, coatings, metal siding, heat trace and abatement, with a focus on scaffolding and other work access solutions.

As a customer-oriented company, it strives to build long-term partnerships with its customers - relationships built on trust and confidence in its commitment to exceeding safety standards, providing superior service, incorporating the latest innovative technologies and embodying integrity in everything it does.

ConTeras is always looking for ways to grow, expand, diversify and improve its abilities to meet customers' needs. Founded in 2020 with its first acquisition, ConTeras is continually growing in end markets, geographies and workforce to ensure it has the resources, bandwidth and capabilities to provide any specialty contracting service anywhere in the country. The ConTeras group of companies, including Incorp and ECRS (East Coast Rigging and Scaffolding), has over 25 years of experience exceeding safety standards, providing exceptional customer service and proving its ability to meet even the most complex project challenges on time and on budget.

Incorp services the industrial sector and is now expanding into the Gulf Coast region. Its highly skilled, multicraft workforce of more than 500 full-time employees and its access to over 3,500 additional professionals uniquely positions Incorp to respond quickly to customer demands with a variety of high-quality services. With over two decades of experience supporting safe and on-time execution of outage, shutdown and turnaround projects, Incorp quickly responds to additional needs on the job by providing turnkey solutions for high-risk, complex projects requiring multiple disciplines.

Safety-Service-Integrity-Innovation: The core of ConTeras

Safety: Nothing is more important than the well-being of employees, customers and communities at ConTeras. Safety guides decisions, and ConTeras builds a culture where everyone - from field technicians to the CEO - is empowered to keep jobsites incident-free.

Service: At ConTeras, customers are not just customers - they are partners with whom it maintains long-term relationships built on trust. When a company works with ConTeras, it receives superior, individualized service and the confidence that the project will be completed with the highest level of professionalism and care.

Integrity: As the company portfolio continues to grow, it ensures that every member of the leadership team embodies integrity in everything it does. It values honesty, transparency and a culture where each employee is mentored, encouraged and empowered to thrive.

Innovation: Whether a project requires the latest in industrial insulation technology or high-tech scaffolding systems, ConTeras has what a project needs to succeed.

Come rise with us

Whether you are looking for a contractor you can trust, seeking to join a team that embodies integrity or wanting to learn more about becoming part of the ConTeras family of exceptional businesses, contact ConTeras to learn how the company can help you, your project or your business reach new heights.

For more information, visit conteras.com or call (812) 485-0035.