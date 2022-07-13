SENTRY: The future of reverse integrity testing

Traditional leak testing of flanges, whether at onshore oil and gas plants or at offshore petrochemical facilities, is a time-consuming process.

This is because of the many steps involved in the process including the need to test large portions of the piping system using substantial volumes of pressurized media.

Traditional bolted joint leak testing is typically carried out by flooding the pipeline with pressurized water or gas. This method is used to monitor any changes in pressure in order to identify a defective joint. For large pipe systems, testing could be carried out in sections by blanking off an area of a system using shut-off valves or blinds. Depending on the flange location, large sections of pipeline may be pressurized to test the connection, and in some situations, it may not even be practicable to leak test all joints.

SENTRY benefits: Reductions in test media, testing time, operational costs

In comparison, KLINGER SENTRY reverse integrity flange testing allows leak testing to be completed on individual connections prior to the introduction of pressure testing media. How can this be achieved? KLINGER SENTRY Gaskets provide a safe, tested and cost-effective method for flange or pipeline joint testing.

These innovatively designed gaskets provide validation of individual joint integrity at the time of installation. The ability to perform the leak test on single broken joints provides validation and avoids reassembly and retesting.

The KLINGER SENTRY enables quicker and safer leak integrity testing for targeted joints that may need to be remade. For example, let’s look at the scenario of a tested system where a passing valve requires replacement. Rather than having to test or retest the entire system or test pack, you could simply install a SENTRY Gasket on the two valve flanges and complete a reverse integrity test to provide assurance of joint integrity. This represents massive benefits and cost savings, due to the product’s advantage of avoiding the need to pressurize and test the rest of the system.

Additionally, the SENTRY Gasket provides the ability to leak test golden or witness joints that may have otherwise gone untested, allowing all joints to be leak tested no matter their location within the facility. Furthermore, these gaskets allow for monitoring of the individual joint throughout its lifespan. If leakage does occur at a later stage after installation, joints can be tested and adjusted in one single visit to the individual flange.

The benefits are significant cost savings for facilities, due to reduced volumes of testing media, quicker overall leak testing times, and the ability to test and rectify leaking joints that may have otherwise gone untested. This can equate to operational savings between $30,000 to over $1 million.

Product characteristics that make KLINGER SENTRY Gaskets function as a more effective and quicker leak detection system include pressurized recesses in the annular space of the gasket to monitor pressure, a fluid delivery port to allow fluid communication and pressurization of the cavities, and a high-pressure quick release test plug connector for quick attachment.

The KLINGER SENTRY range is suitable for all pipeline joints, including SENTRY RTJ, SENTRY DS (raised face), SENTRY IK (cathodic protection), SENTRY SG (corroded flanges) and SENTRY SR (hub/ clamp connections).

For more information, visit www.klinger-usa.com, or contact Mathew Craggs at mcraggs@klinger-thermoseal.com or (713) 997-8111.