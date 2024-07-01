In the heart of industrial America, among the key players serving the O&G industry, is a company with a legacy spanning over a century.

Assuming the role of CEO in 1993, Edward Saxon, Sr. took the helm of Conco Services and embarked on a journey of transformation and growth that would define it for generations to come.

Renowned for its expertise and patented offline mechanical tube cleaning technology, Conco offers a range of services including cleaning, testing, design and repair for industrial equipment. This evolution has positioned Conco as a major player, providing a comprehensive suite of services for new facility launches and ongoing facility maintenance.

Expand Saxon aims to propel Conco to new heights with no end in sight Edward Saxon, Sr., CEO, Conco Services LLC

The introduction of the Conco TruFit™ tube cleaner in 1923 revolutionized tube cleaning, setting new standards for safety and effectiveness. Since then, the company has continued to add services to further meet customers’ needs. Today, Conco stands as a leading provider of reliability and pre-commissioning services worldwide, serving various industries including power generation, chemical manufacturing and refining.

Saxon’s goal is for the company to be the best-in-class specialty services provider by achieving excellence in execution and making data-driven decisions, ensuring continuous growth. His leadership is marked by a relentless focus on excellence and a commitment to growth. Under his guidance, Conco underwent a private equity recapitalization, paving the way for expansion and innovation.

I absolutely love to see young people develop skills and succeed in their endeavors. – Edward Saxon, Sr.

But Saxon didn’t stop there. In a bold move, he orchestrated the acquisition and consolidation of five companies — Blue Wolf Performance Solutions and its subsidiaries, including Aqua Drill International, Hennigan Engineering, National Heat Exchange, Reliable Industrial Group and Hydrocarbon Filtration.

This action effectively doubled Conco’s size and solidified its position as a leader in the industry. His tenure taught him to face adversity quickly and transparently, a principle that has contributed to Conco’s success through transitions.

"I knew as one company, we could concentrate on the best solutions for each customer and apply the appropriate technology," Saxon said.

Central to Saxon’s success is his ability to communicate and prioritize corporate goals, ensuring that every decision made was in alignment with the company’s vision. For Saxon, success is more than growth and innovation. It is also about legacy. He believes that the next generation of industry professionals holds the key to continuing Conco’s success. As a mentor and leader, Saxon takes pride in sharing his knowledge and experience, nurturing the growth of current and future industry leaders.

As he reflected on his journey, Saxon’s passion for his work is palpable. "I absolutely love to see young people develop skills and succeed in their endeavors," he said. "I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else or doing anything different."

Through his leadership, Saxon has not only shaped the success of Conco Services but has also left an indelible mark on the industry as a whole. His story is a testament to the power of vision, determination and a relentless commitment to excellence.

He concluded, "I just try to be a man of integrity in all I do."

For more information, visit conco.net.