Safeguarding critical operations with advanced aerogel

Unforgiving environments such as refineries, power plants and petrochemical facilities are brutal for one reason: heat.

Effectively managing that heat has been a long-standing challenge for industrial operators. Aerogel is among the most effective insulating materials ever developed, boasting extraordinarily low thermal conductivity and high resistance to heat transfer. Aerogel’s performance is so strong that it delivers significantly higher insulating value per inch than traditional materials such as fiberglass or mineral wool.

Traditional aerogel insulation is not without its drawbacks, as historically, aerogel has been brittle, dusty and sometimes difficult to handle in field conditions.

Aerogel insulation blankets, when engineered with flexible fibers, can withstand intense heat while remaining thin, lightweight and adaptable to complex uses. For high-temperature industrial applications where piping systems, vessels and processing units routinely operate under extreme thermal stress, aerogel is the gold standard solution.

The AlkeGel difference

That is where innovations like AlkeGel Fyre enter the conversation.

Compared to traditional aerogel blankets, Alkegen’s fiber aerogel insulation technology has 80% less dust and can be installed in a fraction of the time. AlkeGel’s aerogel backbone is derived from high-surface-area silica or ceramicbased formulations, optimized for energy absorption, compression management and heat flow resistance. Made in the U.S., AlkeGel offers excellent handleability; it’s easy to cut, lightweight and gets the job done without the cumbersome PPE that traditional aerogels require.

AlkeGel Fyre is a fiber-enhanced aerogel blanket that provides excellent passive fire protection and thermal insulation for high temperature industrial applications. AlkeGel Fyre meets rigorous Jet Fire testing and ASTM fire resistance requirements. It protects industrial piping from corrosion under fireproofing and easily installs with low dust performance.

As facilities push higher efficiency and lower emissions, industrial materials must do more with less, less thickness, less weight and less installation complexity. Aerogelbased solutions already offer thinner profiles and superior thermal performance than conventional insulation. The enhancements found in AlkeGel Fyre move industrial operators from simply following industry standards to high-performance operations that can lead the pack.

The broader significance of products like AlkeGel Fyre is not simply an incremental improvement but the future of industrial insulation. In that sense, AlkeGel Fyre is more than simply another insulation product. It represents the advancement of aerogel technology into something the industrial sector can utilize at scale for superior heat flow.

For more information, visit alkegen.com.