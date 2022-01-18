Railcar repair, cleaning and storage on the Houston Ship Channel

When it comes to railcar repair, no one does it better than Union Tank Car Company's (UTLX) On-Site Services.

UTLX is a leader in the rail repair industry and works closely with customers to provide practical solutions to industry needs. Recently, UTLX joined forces with US Development Group (USDG) and Quala at the Bayport Rail Terminal to provide a broad range of railcar repair services in the heart of the Houston Ship Channel. By uniting the rail industry's leading service providers, Bayport Rail Terminal is now a one-stop shop for railcar cleaning, repair, qualification, inspection, transloading, on-site plastics packaging and storage.

Railcar repair. At Bayport Rail Terminal, UTLX is proud to offer a full range of heavy railcar repair and maintenance services at its fully certified mini repair shop. In partnership with USDG, UTLX can accommodate large blocks of railcars at once, streamlining scheduling and making large-scale repair projects seamless. The company's goal is to help customers maximize fleet utilization and remain in compliance with current regulations.

Performing repairs and inspections at Bayport Rail Terminal adds value by providing quicker turnaround since transportation, receiving and release all occur at one location. What does this mean for you? It means quicker repair times, empty freight savings and increased fleet utilization.

On-site repairs and inspections include, but are not limited to:

Tank car qualifications (HM-216B).

SS3 Stubsill, Rule 88B.

Wheel replacement.

Truck inspection and maintenance.

Coupler and draft system repairs.

Certified welding and weld inspection.

Commodity stencils and graffiti removal.

Gate replacement and repair.

Valve inspection and rebuilding.

Brake shoe replacement and air brake tests.

Lining touch-up.

Qualification and certification. UTLX and the Bayport Rail Terminal are uniquely positioned to handle the requalification demands of the near future. With the anticipated requalification surge starting in 2022 and peaking in 2025, UTLX's Association of American Railroads-certified tank car experts are ready to perform essential qualifications and regulatory testing to make sure your fleets remain safe and operational. Want to find an even easier way to qualify your fleet? Contact Charles Dettmann and Lory Whitley to learn more about UTLX's multiyear solutions.

Storage and cleaning. Located near the Bayport Container Terminal and Morgan's Point, Bayport Rail Terminal serves some of the nation's largest refineries and petrochemical businesses and is served by Union Pacific Railroad. At this 133-acre site, with a capacity of 835 cars, there is ample space for customized rail storage solutions and services tailored to customers' needs. Also available on-site, Quala provides full-service, safe and environmentally sound railcar cleaning services. Offering more than 14,000 unique cleaning procedures, Quala has the permits to address any cleaning challenge.

Ready to receive. UTLX's quick turnaround times drive increased capacity and throughput capabilities. UTLX is ready to receive your railcars today.

For more information, contact Charles Dettmann at dettmannc@utlx.com or call (312) 273-3938, or contact Lory Whitley at lory.whitley@utlx.com or call (713) 562-6025.