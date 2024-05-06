It’s summer and it may seem counterintuitive, but this is the best time to prepare your facility for the winter months.

Recent winters have demonstrated that the costs associated with unplanned outages at industrial facilities can amount to millions of dollars in lost revenue and increased fines. For individuals who experience power outages in their homes and places of business, the price can be even greater.

Protect your facility with heat tracing and insulation audits

To compound these personal and business costs, FERC’s latest cold weather reliability standards have added heightened importance to being prepared for winter weather extremes. Winter will eventually come, and the time to prepare your industrial facility for the cold is now.

The value of auditing

In order to establish a solid foundation for extreme cold weather preparedness, industrial plants must prioritize comprehensive electric heat tracing and insulation audits. These audits can be fully digital and serve as a single source of truth, providing detailed insights into the condition of every aspect of heat tracing and insulation system.

Unfortunately, many plants do not have an accurate status update of their heat tracing system and still rely on old data from the original plant commission. A comprehensive audit offers a holistic overview of each heat trace panel, power distribution system, heating cable circuit and the condition of insulation. By identifying areas of concern, it enables the development of tailored solutions. This empowers customers to select specific systems for improvement or develop phased schedules to manage the cost of repairs.

Establishing a relationship with a reputable company recognized for heat tracing services is the first step. Our team will begin with a comprehensive audit consisting of four key components: the breaker status report, the individual line status report, the failed line report and the remediation report.

Positive consequences of auditing

Protect your facility with heat tracing and insulation audits Control panel

Unplanned outages caused by frozen lines can have severe financial consequences, including substantial revenue loss and potential fines. By addressing the concerns identified within the comprehensive audit, industrial facilities can mitigate these risks. Not only does this save costs associated with unplanned outages and emergency repairs, but it also demonstrates a commitment to winterization readiness to governing bodies. Proactive documentation and executed work orders before the cold season showcase compliance efforts and strengthen the plant’s readiness for the winter.

Diamond Thermal Systems offers a wide array of audit services and delivers end-to-end heat tracing solutions across the U.S.

BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise in the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 27 countries and more than 40,000 employees, the company delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. It supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management.

Today, BrandSafway is At Work For You® — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive.

For more information, visit diamondthermalsystems.com and brandsafway.com or call (774) 293-4610.