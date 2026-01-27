Precision under pressure: Refractory dryout at a major refining facility

Few processes demand more precision and control than a refractory dryout.

TEAM Industrial Services recently completed a complex refractory dryout for a major refining facility, reaffirming its leadership in high-temperature process support and combustion heat-treating services.

Over three weeks, TEAM mobilized more than 60,000 pounds of specialized equipment, installed more than 20 high-velocity burners and monitored over 30 thermocouple points to complete a 43-hour dryout cycle safely, on time and under budget. The result was a fully cured refractory system optimized for reliability and long-term protection against thermal stress.

The challenge: Precision at scale

Fluid catalytic cracking units (FCCU) are among the most demanding assets in refining, with interconnected systems spanning reactors, regenerators, risers and catalyst piping. After extensive repair and relining work, the refractory material across these components had to be cured to exact specifications. Any residual moisture risks spalling, a failure mode that causes cracking and flaking in high-heat environments.

Startup curing alone was not an option. It lacks the precise temperature control required for modern refractory materials. The project demanded a solution capable of delivering controlled ramp rates, holding times and cooldown phases across hundreds of feet of refractory surface, conditions that align directly with TEAM's expertise.

The solution: Engineering meets experience

TEAM designed and executed a fully engineered refractory dryout program combining advanced combustion systems with experienced field execution. The setup used more than 20 high-velocity burners, each producing up to 10 million Btus per hour, positioned strategically across the reactor, regenerator, stripper and riser systems to ensure uniform heating.

Temperature control and verification were achieved through real-time monitoring of more than 30 thermocouple points. TEAM's field technicians and in-house engineers continuously tracked readings to ensure compliance with refractory manufacturer specifications. The process followed a detailed cycle:

24-hour air dry for removal of surface moisture

43-hour refractory dryout with gradual increase from ambient temperature to over 1,100°F using controlled ramp rates and soak times

Managed cooldown for precise temperature reduction to prevent thermal shock or differential expansion

This ensured the new refractory lining reached optimal strength and porosity, ready to endure the intense thermal cycles of FCCU operation.

Live temperature trends are monitored on-site by TEAM personnel, allowing precise adjustments throughout the refractory dryout process.

Execution: Coordination and control

Delivering this project required meticulous planning and disciplined field coordination. TEAM mobilized 60,000 pounds of equipment, with components lifted into position using cranes and forklifts, some exceeding 200 feet in elevation.

Safety remained the top priority. Crews worked under strict PPE, confined space and permitting protocols. Job Safety Analyses were completed each shift, and leadership maintained continuous communication with client teams to ensure seamless progress through every project phase.

TEAM's certified technicians, project managers and quality specialists oversaw setup, firing sequences, airflow management and temperature tracking. Microprocessor-based controllers regulated combustion dynamics and maintained turbulent airflow, which was critical for moisture removal and temperature uniformity across large, complex vessels.

"Executing a refractory dryout at this scale requires more than heat-treating expertise; it demands system-wide awareness," said Kevin Olivier, district manager with TEAM.

"Every burner, every thermocouple, every temperature ramp must align perfectly. That's how you deliver results safely and without compromise."

During refractory dryout preparation, a TEAM technician verifies equipment connections and safety controls to support consistent, reliable heat delivery.

The results: On time, on budget, on spec

The refractory dryout was completed on schedule, meeting every performance objective and manufacturer requirement. Key outcomes included zero safety incidents, complete moisture removal and elimination of spalling risk, uniform refractory cure meeting design temperature profiles and asset readiness achieved on time and within budget.

The project reinforced TEAM's reputation for precision, reliability and disciplined execution, qualities that have made the company a trusted partner to refineries and petrochemical facilities worldwide.

A legacy of innovation

As a pioneer in combustion-based heat-treating, TEAM has built a legacy of delivering safe, efficient and technically sound refractory dryouts for critical industrial assets. Its programs are backed by decades of engineering innovation, proprietary equipment and seamless integration with complementary service lines — including advanced nondestructive testing for real-time condition assessment, specialized leak repair for pressure-retaining components, precision field machining to restore critical tolerances without equipment removal and industrial rope access services that provide rapid, low-impact access to challenging work areas — enabling a fully aligned, end-to-end maintenance solution.

By offering multi-service expertise under one provider, TEAM helps plant owners and EPCs reduce complexity, minimize risk and achieve predictable results from planning through handover.

Looking ahead

As industries push for higher efficiency and reliability, refractory performance remains a cornerstone of operational success. TEAM's approach, combining data-driven temperature control, integrated service delivery and an uncompromising commitment to safety, positions it to meet evolving industry demands.

Whether the need involves a single-vessel post-weld heat treatment, full-unit dryout or facility-wide heat treating services, TEAM brings the scale, precision and experience required to keep critical assets operating safely and efficiently.

About TEAM

TEAM, Inc. is a global industrial services company focused on helping plants keep their most critical equipment running safely, reliably and efficiently. Based in Texas, the company has grown over several decades into a trusted partner for refineries, petrochemical facilities, power plants and pipeline operators. What started as a specialized leak-sealing and repair service has evolved into a broad portfolio of inspection, maintenance and engineering-driven solutions supported by skilled technicians and service centers around the world.

Today, TEAM provides everything from NDT and emissions monitoring to leak repair, field machining, controlled bolting and advanced heat-treating services. Its TEAM360 approach brings these capabilities together under one integrated framework, giving plant owners a single partner who can diagnose issues, perform repairs and verify asset integrity without adding unnecessary downtime or complexity. This blend of technical expertise, safety culture and purpose-built equipment allows TEAM to step into some of the most demanding industrial environments and deliver results with confidence.

For customers across the energy and industrial sectors, TEAM has become known for its ability to respond quickly, solve difficult problems and support high-stakes projects where precision matters. Whether the need is emergency repair, turnaround support or large-scale thermal work like the refractory dryout highlighted in this case study, TEAM's combination of engineering insight and field experience helps facilities return to operation safely, on schedule and built for long-term performance.

