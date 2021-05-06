PPG HI-TEMP 1027™ HD: Protection in extreme temperatures

CUI has been challenging industries ever since pipelines and other assets were first insulated.

PPG HI-TEMP 1027™ HD effectively protects against CUI, reduces the risk of unexpected shutdowns and improves project throughput.

These industries include oil and gas, chemical processing, pulp and paper, steel mill and power generation, as well as cryogenic services such as an LNG plant.

Leakage or pipe failures caused by CUI can be a major cause of many costly problems. These issues can also force unexpected shutdowns, resulting in lost production.

However, temperature, humidity and chemical extremes under insulation material make protecting such valuable assets very difficult. To reduce the risk of CUI, asset owners require an effective coating solution.

PPG HI-TEMP 1027™ HD is PPG's next-generation ambient cure, high-temperature CUI coating. This highly durable solution offers effective protection against CUI in extreme temperatures up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

During new construction, this single and fast-to-cure coat serves as an effective barrier and provides excellent corrosion and weathering resistance in ambient temperatures throughout long construction windows.

Single-coat application

PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD is a high-build product. This means it provides 10-12 mils of dry film thickness in one coat versus two coats of alternative coatings. This reduces application time and increases production efficiency when compared with other CUI coatings in the marketplace, allowing the coated items to leave the paint shop more quickly.

Applicator friendly

This new coating provides a long pot life of six hours. The convenient 2:1 mix ratio makes for easy, error-free mixing, and the product can be applied with standard spraying equipment. With excellent hardness development (several pencil hardness steps above alternative solutions after 24 hours), PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD will improve your project throughput and be ready for transport in a day. (Drying times are dependent on air and steel temperature, applied film thickness, ventilation and other environmental conditions. See product datasheet on PPG's website for details.)

Durability for handling and shipping

PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD has been specially formulated to provide resistance to the wear that can occur when new construction parts are being handled, erected and transported over long distances, inland and offshore, from the point of manufacture to the final project destination. It helps prevent damage and the need for touch-up work in the field, saving time and money.

Effective barrier coating for new construction

During the new construction process, many parts such as piping and vessels are pre-coated, leading to exposure to corrosive environments in ambient temperatures during long-distance transportation. PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD provides excellent corrosion resistance in ambient temperatures throughout long construction windows.

Excellent protection in extreme temperatures

Thermal shock can cause cracking, fracturing and delamination. This allows water to come in contact with the insulated steel and leads to CUI. PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD is able to withstand severe cyclic temperatures from -320 degrees Fahrenheit to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It also resists dry exposure with intermittent temperature peaks of 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. It is able to withstand severe cyclic testing in the cryogenic temperature range through to an elevated temperature.

Resistance to boiling water and cryogenic exposure

PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD is resistant to intermittent immersion in boiling water accumulated within the cladding, reducing the risk of CUI. It is also tested for cryogenic exposure by multiple cycles of immersion in liquid nitrogen (-321 degrees Fahrenheit) and quenching into boiling water (212 degrees Fahrenheit).

Get long-lasting CUI protection for carbon steel and stainless steel with a coating made for high-temperature applications.

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com/ppg-hi-temp-1027HD or call (888) 9PPG-PMC [977-4762].