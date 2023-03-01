Optimizing your time during a turnaround

Turnarounds are a necessary part of maintenance and engineering operations.

However, they have the potential to impact entire organizations. Turnarounds command significant capital and operating budgets. As a result, they often attract the attention of the affected organization's stakeholders and, in some cases, affect inventory supply chains and customer relationships.

Considering all potential ramifications, a track record of well-executed turnarounds can represent a competitive advantage for contractors bidding on scheduled outages.

Traditionally, turnarounds have four stages, and it's no secret that during each stage, time is the most valuable resource on a jobsite. Therefore, finding a way to make the most of it is often the determining factor of success on a project.

Naturally, the first stage involves detailed planning. During this stage, you will determine what work is needed, discuss the best execution methods and make your equipment and partner selections. The second stage is where the hands-on portion of the process begins. Assets are removed from production and the clock starts to count down. The third stage involves work execution. This stage includes product changes, repairs, improvements or a combination of these. Finally comes the removal of equipment and restart of the asset, unit or plant to regular performance levels. The clock stops and, ideally, the work has been finished in the desired time frame.

Now rewind. What do you do to optimize your time successfully through each step?

Planning, preparation and execution are all interrelated concepts that determine how well your time is spent on a project. When all goes right, you've got the right people in place, the proper equipment arrives on time and there are no unforeseen obstacles. But how many times have you been on a jobsite where everything went exactly right? It may seem like a stretch, but with proper planning it is possible to discover many potential issues ahead of time, select the appropriate tools for the job and successfully coordinate an equipment delivery timeline to avoid unnecessary delays. Proper planning saves you countless hours onsite, so why not align yourself with an equipment supplier that has just such experience?

Lifting Gear Hire (LGH) has been a partner on thousands of turnarounds throughout all our years of service, and realizes how valuable every minute is throughout each stage. That's why, from start to finish, the team is dedicated to consistently providing top-notch equipment and service to meet customers' needs.

From the beginning, our experts are standing by to answer any questions you may have and to offer individual assessments to ensure LGH is providing rental options that will perform the best on your site. When you partner with LGH, you never have to worry about waiting for someone to answer the phone or respond to your email, and you certainly don't have to wait weeks for equipment to arrive. In fact, most equipment is available to be delivered within 1-2 days, with same-day delivery options in some cases.

Saving even more time during the planning process, your LGH equipment will arrive with the necessary test certifications to expedite your paperwork process. As the equipment arrives and the job begins, trained experts are available for onsite assistance in most areas, ensuring you have a proper understanding of equipment setup. They also provide quick troubleshooting support if you experience any complications. Rest assured that all LGH rentals are ready to perform for the duration of the project, having been inspected, tested and certified, often beyond the industry minimums, to ensure LGH has done its part to eliminate your most costly hurdle: lost time due to faulty equipment. It also provides emergency service for after-hours equipment needs and has conveniently placed its 23 rental centers across North America to help get you back up and running when unexpected circumstances arise.

Optimizing your time all comes down to what choices you make during the planning process, and one of the most important choices you can make is choosing to partner with a team that sticks with you from start to finish.

