Obsession is a good thing when it comes to reliability and safety performance

Generally speaking, the word "obsession" carries a negative connotation.

But at Bilfinger North America, customer obsession is not only accepted - it is strongly encouraged. For more than 35 years, Bilfinger has successfully partnered with oil, gas and petrochemical industries across the Gulf Coast region and beyond, delivering downstream, midstream and upstream industrial services to customers of all sizes, from globally integrated companies to regional, independent producers.

By integrating multiple key services, disciplines and fit-for-purpose technical solutions, Bilfinger provides its clients with reliability and best-in-class safety performance, both on and offshore. This streamlined integration provides efficiency gains and execution advantages by significantly shrinking contractor headcount and overall man-hours, and eliminating delays and duplication of effort. Bilfinger's bundled service model approach is tailored to the unique needs of each client and reduces project costs by 35 to 40 percent.

Executed by a single unified team of highly-trained, experienced subject matter experts, Bilfinger's expansive range of techniques and solutions are designed to specifically suit the maintenance needs of offshore assets. For example, its "Find & Fix" inspection capability rapidly reduces the number of defects and anomalies at clients' facilities, addressing issues including corrosion under insulation and pipe supports, process pipework, and structural inspections of gratings, walkways and topsides platforms.

As a leading industrial services provider with a global footprint, Bilfinger aggressively invests in technology to continuously improve all facets of asset reliability. Specifically, Bilfinger's Boco Rigging System is the Gulf of Mexico's first and only fully engineered cable rigging access system that is fully safety rated to a minimum factor of 2.1. This stable work platform can be erected by multi-discipline craftsmen in about half the time needed for a conventional scaffold, resulting in considerable savings.

Bilfinger prides itself in creating mutually beneficial partnerships that not only add value to the customer experience, but also result in long-term beneficial partnerships. One of those partnerships has lasted more than 25 years, with Bilfinger returning year after year to treat their ballast tanks, yielding savings of more than $2.3 million for the customer over just three of those 25 years. Another customer chose to single-source Bilfinger to handle its entire 2022 coatings campaign.

In an era that sees the industry increasingly demanding innovation from supply chains, operators and owners are focusing not only on products and technology but on how services are delivered. Consistently, Bilfinger rises to that challenge; partners trust Bilfinger's experts to guide them through some of the most complex situations so that they may concentrate on their core business.

Bilfinger continuously strives to fulfill all of its customers' asset integrity management needs. With expertise in mechanical maintenance and construction combined with access solutions including rope access, insulation, painting, NDT and drone inspection capabilities, the company stands head and shoulders above other offshore specialists by providing a seamless single point of contact and accountability. This customized approach, its diverse portfolio of services, expert personnel and proven bench strength well positions Bilfinger to deliver unprecedented results to its customers. After all, it is their obsession.

For more information, visit www.northamerica.bilfinger.com or call (337) 289-0092.