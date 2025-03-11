NextDecade, Baker Hughes enter agreement for Rio Grande LNG expansion trains

NextDecade Corporation and Baker Hughes announced that they have entered into a framework agreement whereby NextDecade plans to utilize Baker Hughes’ gas turbine and refrigerant compressor technology (equipment packages) and enter into contractual services agreements to perform maintenance work for these equipment packages for Trains 4 through 8 at the Rio Grande LNG Facility.

“Utilizing Baker Hughes’ industry-leading rotating equipment and their maintenance services is critical to ensuring the Rio Grande LNG Facility operates efficiently and reliably,” said Matt Schatzman, Chairman and CEO of NextDecade. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Baker Hughes as we progress our plans to make the Rio Grande LNG Facility one of the largest LNG production and export facilities in the world.”

“Baker Hughes is proud to continue our long-standing relationship with NextDecade, providing advanced gas technology solutions that enhance the efficiency and reliability of their LNG operations,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “This agreement is a further example of our commitment to delivering innovative solutions in support of increasing energy demand.”

NextDecade is making excellent progress on commercializing Rio Grande LNG Trains 4 and 5. The company expects to make positive final investment decisions and commence construction on Trains 4 and 5 and related infrastructure at the Rio Grande LNG Facility, subject to, among other things, maintaining requisite governmental approvals, finalizing and entering into EPC contracts, entering into appropriate commercial arrangements, and obtaining adequate financing to construct each train and related infrastructure.

NextDecade is developing and beginning the permitting process for Trains 6 through 8, which are wholly owned by NextDecade and are cumulatively expected to increase the company's total liquefaction capacity by approximately 18 million tonnes per annum once constructed and placed into operation.

Baker Hughes expects orders, in relation to this agreement, as NextDecade’s project progresses.