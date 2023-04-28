Next-level industrial insulation services

With today’s industrial insulation services needing to fulfill a more and more complicated and broad range of customer needs, from energy conservation to condensation and noise control to cryogenic systems, it’s vital that these companies stay current in their unique field of expertise.

As a leading national industrial and commercial multi-craft contractor, ConTeras provides elite performance through its dedication to safety, service, integrity and cutting-edge innovation.

The ConTeras company portfolio includes ECRS and Incorp Industries and services industrial power, pulp and paper, petrochemical, gas processing and refining industries. It also works with general contractors and owners which support commercial construction.

With an expansive multi-craft workforce of highly skilled and well-trained professionals, ConTeras has successfully completed thousands of projects while maintaining its commitment to safety, quality and putting customers’ needs first.

Whether a job requires emergency turnaround services, asbestos abatement, scaffolding or the latest in industrial insulation technologies, ConTeras builds long-term partnerships and provides innovative solutions that can help customers tackle unique project needs on time and on budget.

As a multi-craft contractor, ConTeras offers a wide variety of products and services, including the latest in industrial insulation methods and materials. With over 25 years of experience successfully executing complex and large-scale insulation contracts, ConTeras is equipped to handle even the most complex projects nationwide — regardless of size or scope.

ConTeras provides thermal insulation services for every type of industrial and commercial application — from large capital projects to routine maintenance and turnarounds. The company specializes in energy conservation, preventive maintenance, removal, re-insulation and new construction projects. ConTeras’ insulation expertise ensures facilities operate at maximum efficiency while reducing risks and costly repairs.

Serving a variety of industries, ConTeras has the experience and capability to complete projects using more than 10 different types of insulation — from traditional fiberglass to the latest in Pyrogel® and Cryogel® technologies.

ConTeras’ insulation expertise and offerings meet a wide range of customer needs, including energy conservation, freeze protection, cryogenic system insulation, condensation control, noise control and personnel protection.

In addition to designing and installing industrial insulation systems, ConTeras provides turnkey solutions for high-risk, complex projects requiring multiple disciplines, including scaffolding, coatings, metal siding, asbestos abatement, heat tracing and more.

The company’s senior management has vast experience handling complex projects and unique applications. ConTeras has access to a large workforce of skilled technicians who can be quickly deployed across the U.S. for jobs involving planned maintenance or emergency services.

Whether a company is looking for an industrial insulation contractor it can trust or simply wants to learn more about the ConTeras’ exceptional businesses, contact ConTeras to learn how it can help one’s project or business reach new heights.

For more information, visit conteras.com or call (812) 485-0035.