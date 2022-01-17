Never say ‘no’ again

Over the past few decades, many successful field services companies have grown by answering the call and showing up with the right people and equipment for last-minute, unplanned outages and shutdowns.

However, the right people and/or the equipment are often unavailable. The result? The client calls the next company in line that can provide the support, and then calls them first the next time.

We have all been there and know how hard it is to say, "No, we can't do it." Now you have more options to meet your customer demands.

A Northwest refinery was looking to switch its current NDT provider. It wanted to give another company a chance at a smaller scope of work and avoid giving it all to one provider. When it finally selected its preferred provider, the decision was not based solely on budget, but trust and comfort. The refinery was aware the service provider was small, but there was ample time to get the equipment, hire new resources and plan. Then, the unexpected happened: Due to a fire, the turnaround schedule moved up two months.

The client asked, "How are we going to do this now?" The lead time for the equipment was far too long and unrealistic. At the time, there was only one equipment rental company that specialized in NDT. The service provider oversold itself and potentially jeopardized the relationship.

Now there is a dependable way to meet the challenging and changing equipment demands of your customers. Whenever and wherever your clients and projects need you, Burton NDT Rentals has the equipment, knowledge and capability to fill your equipment shortage gaps with NDT rentals, calibrations and relevant consumables.

After the turnaround ended, the client had a meeting and shared the lessons learned. One of the key issues addressed was how could the client give a smaller company an opportunity to provide a better solution when events outside of everyone's control impacted the final solution? That meeting resulted in smaller scopes of work over time. When the unexpected happens - whether you are the asset owner or the service provider - Burton NDT Rentals' vast off-the-shelf inventory can help overcome project delays and the scope of work changes.

In another situation, a customer in South Texas received the wrong equipment from the manufacturer for a project that was already behind schedule. The customer was on the verge of losing the project, so it called Burton NDT Rentals to help get the customer out of a bind until the correct equipment arrived. This is completely within Burton NDT Rentals' wheelhouse. Burton had the right equipment required for the project on the shelf; within hours of receiving the call, the Burton team prepared and delivered the equipment to the site, allowing the customer to save the contract and complete the project without further delay.

There is a new trend among NDT service providers: Never say "no" again; if you do not have the right equipment when or where you need it, call Burton NDT Rentals.

For more information, visit www.bndtrentals.com or call (281) 941-4311.