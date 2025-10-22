Near-zero NOx results achieved with proven emissions reduction technology at two California food processing facilities

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has successfully completed two recent boiler projects for leading food producers in California, meeting critical steam capacity needs and strict emissions performance standards.

Both systems passed formal compliance source testing with outstanding results, reinforcing Nationwide Boiler’s reputation for delivering proven and effective ultra-low NOx solutions that meet California’s rigorous regulations and those emerging across the country.

The first project involved the sale of a custom 300 HP, 150 psig Hurst firetube boiler equipped with an Oilon ultra-low NOx burner. Nationwide Boiler also supplied a new feedwater system and blowdown separator, adding capacity while stabilizing the facility’s aging steam plant. Source test results verified average NOx emissions of just 3.1 ppm and less than 2 ppm COoutput (corrected to 3% O2). A 3:1 turndown ratio was achieved, with additional enhancements underway to provide 4:1 turndown for even greater efficiency and operational flexibility.

The second project featured an in-stock 180,000 lb/hr Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) package watertube boiler supplied with Nationwide Boiler’s proven CataStak™ Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system for ultra-low NOx performance. The CataStak has been successfully installed in over 250 applications worldwide and consistently delivers single-digit NOx emissions with guarantees as low as 2.5 ppm. At this California food facility, the fully integratedboiler package was installed and commissioned by Nationwide Boiler with source test results indicating an average of less than 1.5 ppm NOx, sub 1 ppm CO, and sub 3 ppm ammonia slip (corrected to 3% O2). These results surpass the nation’s most stringent air district requirements while providing the customer with increased efficiency, greater steam capacity, and ultra-low NOx emissions that provide full compliance with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s 2029 requirements.

“These projects highlight our ability to deliver both custom-engineered systems and expedited, in-stock equipment that meet today’s most stringent performance and emissions requirements,” stated Jim Lieskovan, Vice President of Sales at Nationwide Boiler.

“With proven solutions like our CataStak SCR and Oilon’s ultra-low NOx burners, we are proud to support California’s food industry and customers across the globe with reliable systems that ensure compliance with today’s standards while preparing for the increasingly stringent requirements that are sure to arise.”California continues to enforce the most rigorous emissions standards in the nation and industrial facilities across the U.S. — from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast — are also facing increasingly strict air quality regulations that demand proven ultra-low NOx solutions. Through these two projects, and many others completed over the years, Nationwide Boiler reinforces its role as a trusted partner for industrial facilities seeking modern, emissions-compliant steam solutions without compromising performance, reliability, or availability.