Monitor facility assets remotely for more reliable and safe solutions

The most straightforward way to keep a plant online and operating safely is to ensure the integrity of its assets.

Unfortunately, not every asset is easily accessible for those wishing to gauge fitness for service or review other key metrics. Some are installed in difficult-to-reach areas of a facility where a simple check might require climbing or rappelling by rope to achieve the necessary access. Other assets may be placed in desolate parts of the world where significant travel is required to arrive at the asset's location.

Remote assets present unique challenges in terms of maintaining operational safety and efficiency. TEAM's OneInsight-Remote Asset Monitoring solution addresses these concerns by combining advanced onsite sensor technology, cloud connectivity and TEAM's decades of asset integrity experience to deliver robust asset intelligence to and from any point on the globe.

How it works

With OneInsight-Remote Asset Monitoring, asset data is measured by and transmitted from a vast array of digital sensors capable of capturing temperature and thickness readings. These readings are then sent through TEAM's Wireless Edge system to our secure cloud, where they're made available through the OneInsight-Remote Asset Monitoring portal.

Inside the portal, accessible via web browser anywhere in the world, users are presented with a comprehensive data visualization and analytics dashboard that provides real-time detailed information on all monitored assets. This includes stats on asset temperature and thickness as well as short-term and long-term corrosion rates for each monitored location.

The portal also enables users to view and export raw data into streamlined files for additional analysis and study, or for use with other applications. The exported file contains the complete data set for the asset or assets in question, providing time-based information that can be compared with inhibitor dosing, psychometrics, operating parameters and more.

With a standardized digital system taking consistent measurements in a repeatable fashion, operators can feel confident in the accuracy of the information they're seeing. Operational insights can be realized faster due to the inherent precision and accuracy of expertly installed sensors. OneInsight-Remote Asset Monitoring delivers need-to-know insights that can be turned into action no matter where the data is being viewed from.

A solution supporting safety and sustainability

Safety is a core value at TEAM and something the company works to achieve in its own work and for its clients every single day. It is also a key benefit of TEAM's OneInsight-Remote Asset Monitoring, in that it offers a solution for keeping workers out of harm's way while ensuring the continued safe operation of assets. TEAM keeps valuable information flowing to its clients while reducing the miles technicians have to drive and the resources needed to gain access to assets.

With OneInsight-Remote Asset Monitoring, operators can find peace of mind in knowing that current asset condition and fitness for service can be confirmed by someone in a safe location with just a few clicks.

