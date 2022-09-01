MHT performs rope access services at electric station

MHT Access Services Inc. focuses on both inspection and maintenance repair.

MHT MHT safety rigged 120 pipe sections to replace the sections that were corroded and leaking.

To create added value and synergy between these two distinct services, MHT utilizes its own multiskilled rope access teams. This value-added approach along with its quality service positions MHT as a leader among service providers.

Operations and maintenance managers of both onshore and offshore facilities recognize MHT as the "easy button, value-added" service provider. MHT's "easy button, value-added" approach eases the budgeting pains and reduces the production and safety concerns that facility managers and engineers feel when faced with urgent mechanical integrity issues.

Developed over the past few decades, rope access has quickly become established across the U.S. energy, civil engineering and construction sectors as a best practice. Whether used in conjunction with other access and lifting methods or on its own, rope access has proven to be a safe and highly efficient means of assisting the most challenging tasks, large or small. MHT has perfected rope access services and proves this with its continual success and customer satisfaction.

After seven years of service, Talen Energy's Brunner Island Steam Electric Station found itself with leaking limestone slurry in its piping due to corrosion. MHT Access Services recently completed a critical project for Talen Energy which involved piping work. The 12 and 16 inch rubber-lined steel piping spanned 330 total feet.

An example of MHT's customer satisfaction due to quality service is found at Talen Energy's Brunner Island Steam Electric Station. After seven years of service, Brunner Island had leaking limestone slurry in its piping due to corrosion. The critical project was going to involve 12- and 16-inch rubber-lined steel piping spanning 330 total feet. With this large project necessary for the plant's processes, a reliable service company was needed to complete the labor.

In this time of need, Brunner Island prepared material and labor-bid specifications conclusively determining the piping work could be done without scaffolding. The decision was made to use rope access, because it is safer than using scaffolding. Aside from the safety factor, rope access also allows for work to be done at almost any angle needed during a project. Having the ability to use rope access methods also cuts down on the cost of a project due to it being much more cost-effective than scaffolding. With all of these factors, rope access was an obvious choice for Brunner Island.

For the project, Brunner Island sought rope access vendors that specialized in aerial work on offshore oil rigs and awarded the labor to MHT. Talen Energy knew of MHT's focus on quality inspection and maintenance repair, as well as MHT's utilization of its own multiskilled rope access teams. With MHT's competitive pricing and track record of quality service, Talen Energy was able to save money while also receiving the quality service needed for the crucial project.

"MHT took the time to understand the work scope during the bidding process and successfully accomplished the job by carefully evaluating each and every rigging aspect," a plant engineer said. "The job MHT completed for us was better performed through rope access than by traditional means using scaffolding and other craft trades. We will keep MHT in mind for future work opportunities."

MHT safely rigged 120 pipe sections to replace the sections that were corroded and leaking. The amount of piping used equated to nearly 80,000 pounds of total load. Not only did MHT provide quality labor but the project was also finished ahead of schedule and completed under budget. MHT's innovative work method has proven to be effective for certain applications usually involving traditional scaffolding. MHT's value-added approach has established the company as a leader among onshore and offshore service providers.

For more information, visit www.mhtgroup.net or call (713) 460-4001.