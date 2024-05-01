Metal siding installation for projects of every scale

When it comes to metal siding and lagging projects, overcoming the challenges of size, height and complexity can be difficult.

ConTeras Industrial Group boasts a dedicated team of seasoned and certified professionals who specialize in breathing life into even the most unique commercial and industrial projects.

Metal siding is a superior choice for industrial applications, offering unparalleled durability and longevity compared to traditional siding materials like wood, vinyl or fiber cement. Its robust construction ensures resistance to rot, insect damage and deterioration caused by harsh weather conditions, making it ideal for industrial facilities exposed to the elements. Moreover, metal siding requires minimal maintenance, a crucial factor in industrial settings where downtime must be minimized.

Metal lagging, made from materials like stainless steel or aluminum, is a vital component in industrial insulation systems, offering durable protection and thermal efficiency for various equipment. Its versatility allows customization for different shapes and sizes, ensuring optimal insulation performance, while its durability and resistance to corrosion make it a preferred choice for reliable and efficient industrial applications.

One of the key strengths of ConTeras lies in its team of experienced and certified installers. These professionals are adept at working on any type of structure within a wide variety of industries. Whether it’s installing pre-insulated or post-insulated panel systems for industrial or commercial applications, its installers bring precision and efficiency to every project they undertake.

What sets ConTeras apart is its commitment to excellence in every aspect of work performed. From the initial planning stages to the final installation, the team ensures that projects are completed to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. The experienced professionals understand that each project comes with its own set of challenges and are equipped with the skills and knowledge to overcome them effectively.

Furthermore, ConTeras is dedicated to staying at the forefront of industry trends and innovations. It continuously invests in training and development programs to keep the team updated on the latest techniques and technologies in metal-siding installation. This commitment to innovation allows the company to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Incorp Industries, a ConTeras company, played a pivotal role in two significant projects, showcasing their expertise in delivering high-quality solutions for industrial endeavors.

First, in collaboration with the LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels project in Soperton, Georgia, Incorp Industries was entrusted with providing comprehensive heat conservation and personal protection solutions. Despite an aggressive timeline and limited drawings, Incorp’s track record of safe, high-quality projects led to its selection for the project, highlighting its commitment to excellence. The scope of work included critical tasks such as scaffolding, heat trace, insulation installation and personnel protection guards, with custom-made guards featuring lagging types of stainless steel and aluminum.

Second, in collaboration with AMES Power in Ames, Iowa, Incorp undertook an ambitious EHS project to modernize the insulation and lagging of an electrostatic precipitator built in 1978. This involved demolishing, removing and disposing of the existing system, interpreting original 1978 drawings and installing a new insulation and lagging system using top-tier thermal insulation materials. The project showcased Incorp’s dedication to delivering exceptional results in industrial projects.

ConTeras Industrial Group is the go-to choice for any metal siding projects. With its experienced team, diverse expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, it is revolutionizing the possibilities of metal-siding installation. Choosing ConTeras ensures that a project will be completed with precision, efficiency and unparalleled quality.

