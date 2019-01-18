Marathon Petroleum selects technology for digital monitoring and optimization

Marathon

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has implemented Axens’ Connect’InTM services for real-time process monitoring and optimization of multiple Continuous Catalytic Regenerative (CCR) Reformers and multiple Prime-G+ FCC gasoline post-treatment units across their refining network.

MPC was an early-adopter of the Connect’InTM platform, and the two organizations have since collaborated to improve unit performance and utilized the tool’s cloud-based, simple web interface to improve decision making and technical service support. Connect’InTM has improved the MPC and Axens teams’ ability to proactively monitor Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) by automatically exchanging operating data via a secure channel and utilizing Axens’ high-fidelity models – all in real-time.

The engineers from both the Marathon and Axens’ teams can dedicate their efforts to unit improvements and spend less time managing and manipulating data. The tool has been especially useful for network subject matter experts to compare unit performance across their refineries.

Marathon Petroleum is the largest refiner in the United States with 16 refineries totaling 3.1 Million BPSD of crude capacity.

Connect‘In™ is a natural evolution of Axens’ Technical Services to enhance collaboration between Axens’ experts and client process specialists. The platform builds on Axens’ Digital Suite of Technical Services, APC, dynamic operator training simulators, linear programming, and management support.