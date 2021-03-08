Manage rental equipment, compliance through software

Gaining important insights into your business can be difficult. With information spread across multiple unrelated sources and in multiple formats, it often requires a Herculean effort to bring it all together in order to develop actionable insights. MM Envirotrack™ from Mobile Mini Tank + Pump Solutions provides a single source of truth relating to all your rental equipment, resources and waste stream data. Using this data, customers can gain valuable insights by having everything visible in a single interface.

Mobile Mini has leveraged decades of experience in the rental equipment industry to bring industrial customers a turnkey solution to help manage their business processes, with a focus on managing rental assets and delivery in real time and managing waste stream compliance. This convenient set of software, hardware and services has given customers hard and soft cost savings and also improved their regulatory compliance.

MM Envirotrack consists of software developed for both desktop and mobile environments used in conjunction with hardware such as barcode scanners and GPS modules installed on Mobile Mini's rental fleet. The software was developed with ease of use in mind and utilizes an intuitive, modern user interface requiring little training to adopt. In addition, direct and secure access to Business Objects reporting is available.

Developing this solution took years of work from a multirole committee with experience ranging from industrial sales, operations, compliance, finance and IT, as well as external customers. The intent was to bring all aspects of equipment asset management, resource management and waste stream compliance challenges into one brain trust and to develop a solution that addressed many pain points those departments faced daily.

Turnaround management and execution. Mistakes or inefficiencies during turnarounds can be costly. MM Envirotrack, when used in conjunction with Mobile Mini's extensive fleet of rental tanks, boxes and pumps, can provide cost tracking on a daily basis to turnaround managers by providing a real-time list of equipment utilization and GPS-determined position, driver KPIs (including hours worked) and other labor costs. This information can be archived easily to help with forecasting costs for subsequent turnarounds.

Waste stream tracking. MM Envirotrack's software provides centralized control and reporting of a plant's waste stream regulatory compliance efforts. Through this tool, managers can automate inspection or sampling scheduling daily or weekly based on the type of equipment and pull up real-time reporting to ensure all required inspections have taken place. In addition, handwritten sample plans can also be automated, helping increase accuracy and reduce resampling. A central repository of files helps archive requests in a single place. Finally, required documentation can be exported to PDF for easy digital transfer internally, to sampling labs or to relevant government compliance agencies.

Delivery visibility. MM Envirotrack also provides real-time data for equipment delivery, ensuring on-time and problem-free delivery for all of Mobile Mini's rental equipment. Through this, Mobile Mini has been able to drastically reduce handwritten paperwork, improving billing accuracy.

