Lyondell Houston refinery small CDU raising production

Lyondellbasell

Lyondell Basell Industries was raising the production level of the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776 barrel-per-day Houston refinery on Friday, which was shut earlier in the day, Gulf Coast market sources said to Reuters.

The 120,000 bpd Unit 536 CDU was shut on Friday after water was found in the crude being processed in the unit, the sources said.

CDUs do the primary refining of crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units in a refinery to convert into motor fuels.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis