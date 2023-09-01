Back in the early 90s, Gregg DeJarnett, Larry Stevens and Chris Swires met while working on industrial projects at Gundle Lining Systems, a publicly held company that manufactured and installed polyethylene liners.

Liner and piping services that put customers at the forefront EnviroCon System’s founders, Gregg DeJarnett and Chris Swires

Gundle Lining Systems merged with another company to form Gundle/SLT Environmental (GSE) which soon announced it would no longer perform industrial work. This decision motivated the three men to create a business plan, and within months, EnviroCon Systems was born. It’s reputation as a safety-oriented organization as well as it’s meticulous quality and attention to detail, resulted in significant growth over the years. Eventually, GSE added EnviroCon Systems to its dealer network. The company continued to grow and ultimately expanded its manufacturing and installation efforts to include liners and HDPE piping systems as well as a full-service metal fabrication and fittings department.

Today, EnviroCon Systems operates on 10 acres in North Houston, complete with two extensive manufacturing facilities and a large central office. The company continues to grow every year while always keeping employee safety and personalized customer service at the forefront. Services include:

Liners: Turnkey supply, fabrication and installation, using a wide range of geosynthetics, each with different levels of flexibility, UV and chemical resistance for tanks, landfills, canals and more. This includes, but is not limited to, high- and low-density polyethylene, fabric formed concrete, Enviro-Con T-Lock concrete embedment, geosynthetic clay liners and urethane alloys.

HDPE pipe: Piping systems and installation, with products that include spool pieces, manifolds, headers, assemblies and sub-assemblies. The company specializes in fabricating 3–65-inch iron pipe size fittings, dual containment, perforated pipe and manholes.

Custom fabrication: This includes plastic and metal fabrication, specialty applications and custom fittings. Plastic or metal fabrication can be completed at EnviroCon’s facility prior to installation. Applications include spill containment berms, athletic field panels, detention and retention ponds, pit liners, sumps and other custom pieces.

HDPE fusion equipment sales and rentals: Specialized equipment can be rented or purchased, and a variety of in-house services are available. Customers also have the option of renting under contract, ranging from one day to multi-month periods. In addition, EnviroCon is a stocking distributor for HDPE pipe, fittings and electrofusion products.

Liner and piping services that put customers at the forefront Aerial view of EnviroCon System’s pipeyard

By providing high-quality products and services, accompanied by personalized support, the customer is intentionally at the forefront of the business. In addition to adding various sizes of electrofusion machines on a quarterly basis, along with a vast supply of innovative, liner solutions, the company is always looking toward the future — while remembering its modest roots and standing by its core values since 1995.

For more information, visit enviroconsystems.com, email sales@envirosystems.com or call (281) 443-2592.