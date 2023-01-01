Insulation: An underappreciated asset for energy conservation

Where were you when the lights went out?

It is not a hard question, but most people have to take a moment to think. Assumptions are made that it must be nighttime since the lights were on in the first place. So, the simple answer is in the dark. And, if one is in a cave, it is truly total darkness.

When looking at ways to meet or exceed emission reductions, operating costs, energy savings, and employee safety, it seems many of those that would benefit from insulation are in the dark. When discussing energy savings and reduction of GHG emissions, the attributes of insulation should be one of the first considerations.

Based on studies performed and presented by Dave Cox, past president of the National Insulation Association (NIA), to offset the 18,000 lbs. of CO2 emitted by a full-size, F-150, 2.7-liter pickup truck for 20,000 miles annually one could do the following:

Plant 360 trees; or

Replace 310, 43-watt incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs; or

Apply insulation to bare pipe (any type of industrial - steam, process or other) 4 inches in diameter, 8 feet long, operating at 350Â°F, insulated with 2 inches of applicable insulation material.

These figures should help one see the light at the end of tunnel. Number three above looks like the best approach while still using the other methods to reach one's goals.

Apache Industrial works with clients in the industrial sector to evaluate their insulation needs through site surveys of missing and damaged insulation to create a documented program and report the savings. Insulation is readily available, and in many cases saves more energy than it takes to purchase and install the materials. Because it is hidden by protective coverings it is not noticeable to the untrained eye. It is out of sight and out of mind, unlike the heavily promoted LED lighting that is easily noticed but does not afford the savings of proper insulation systems.

With most companies working ambitiously to meet their environmental goals, insulation can help meet those goals and keeps on giving back for its expected life cycle of 15-20 years. As we look to the future of continually rising energy prices and emission restrictions and goals, insulation works to solve many of the issues in a short amount of time.

Have you checked your facility lately? Are there some areas where the light has been turned out? Out of sight, out of mind? Need help turning on the light? There may be many areas that do not look bad, but due to the ingress of water in places unnoticed, the insulation has lost it insulating value - and in certain temperatures may be causing corrosion under insulation (CUI). This is a critical safety and operational risk. Furthermore, uninsulated valves and flanges in heat conservation systems multiply the effect of energy loss and resulting operational cost.

Apache Industrial's energy surveys can bring to light these areas where the insulation is failing and where repair and replacement can benefit your facility. Apache Industrial's insulation group is here to help. If you are interested in learning more about the positive effects of a properly designed and installed insulation envelope, give us a call.

