Innovating the next generation of perlite silicate insulation

Innovating upon 43 years of experience in the manufacture of perlite insulation, SMC Industries Inc. is proud to offer the industry its new AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate industrial insulation - the gold standard in perlite silicate insulation.

With a patented reinforcement system, the AU-1200 product provides all the known benefits of perlite insulation, but in a strong, robust and easily handled format.

Coupled with a highly automated manufacturing line and a unique packaging process, this reinforced perlite insulation reduces or eliminates the breakage and friability that impairs traditional perlite insulation.

For more than four decades, expanded perlite silicate has been the go-to solution for facilities looking to guard against Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI). Commonly referred to as "perlite," this high-temperature, rigid insulation has amassed decades of real-world data proving its effectiveness in preventing CUI and chloride-induced stress corrosion cracking (SCC). In addition to being hydrophobic, perlite is the only industrial insulation that actively inhibits corrosion on the exterior surface of piping, vessels and equipment.

Despite its proven track record in mitigating CUI, perlite insulation is also known for breakage and friability, particularly during shipping and handling. This problem has persisted throughout perlite's 40-plus year history as an industrial insulation, until recently - with the introduction of SMC's innovative AU-1200 product, which marks the first significant improvement to perlite industrial insulation since perlite silicate first saw widespread use in the early 1980s.

To date, SMC has provided over one million linear feet of AU-1200 reinforced perlite for use in major facilities across the U.S. Top industrial service providers have been quick to recognize the benefits of AU-1200 over traditional perlite, asking for SMC's AU-1200 reinforced perlite by name. In addition to avoiding the setbacks from broken materials, customers have noted significant savings over traditional perlite products, as the adoption of reinforced perlite insulation has reduced or eliminated their need to over-order in anticipation of breakage.

SMC's full line of AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate insulation for pipe and block became available in the fourth quarter of this year. The product is now available in a full range of sizes: pipe through 24 by 4 inches and flat and 3V-scored block. SMC proudly manufactures the AU-1200 reinforced perlite silicate in Houston, on a custom-designed and highly automated production line.

Founded in 1979, SMC Industries Inc. (formerly Sproule Manufacturing Company Inc.) is a leading and innovative manufacturer of industrial insulation systems. SMC's 43 years of business have been guided by the principle of applying innovation to achieve the highest quality product for the lowest cost.

SMC prides itself on being an industry leader, answering the market's arising needs by leveraging its intimate knowledge of industrial insulation and adopting emerging technologies. SMC designs its product not only for premium performance, but for easy and effective installation.

Experience the added strength and quality for yourself: order SMC's AU-1200 reinforced perlite insulation by name from any major distributor.

For more information, visit smcindustries.com or call (281) 860- 9950.