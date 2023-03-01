Improving safety and technology, 40 years strong

WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) was formed in 1983 to sponsor and organize biennial conferences on waterjet technology and to develop codes of practice and safety for the waterjet industry.

The prime movers in the formation of WJTA were mining professors Dr. Fun-Den Wang and Dr. David Summers. This was no accident, given that the field of waterjet technology had its genesis in one of the technological challenges of the 1850s - mining placer gold during the California Gold Rush. Waterjet ("hydraulic") mining was developed to meet this challenge, by using a hydraulic monitor to generate large waterjets. Waterjets can be applied in three technologically useful ways: fragmenting solids, separating coating or foulant from substrate and precise cutting. The technology and WJTA have advanced in all these areas, but at different rates based on economic incentives and industry need.

WJTA has also broadened its operation to serve technologies used alongside waterjets, particularly industrial vacuum trucks. With a strong emphasis on safe practices, membership has evolved to focus on industrial cleaning, coating and corrosion removal, and hydro demolition.

The WJTA orange book was first published in 1985 as "Recommended Practices for the Use of Manually Operated High Pressure Waterjetting Equipment," and the waterjet medical alert card was introduced in 2000. The cards, which have gained widespread use throughout the industry, provide information on treatment considerations in the event of a water injection incident.

The WJTA "Recommended Practices for the Use of Industrial Vacuum Equipment" was published in 2007, and in 2021 a medical alert card was introduced with information on vacuum suction injuries.

As membership has grown and the industry has matured, the association's leadership saw a need for more stringent "industry best practices" rather than minimal "recommended practices." Training and certification programs have been developed to provide a standardized framework for communicating these best practices.

Over the years, WJTA has supported significant advancements in safety processes and tooling for increased productivity and automation. More and more asset owners representing petrochemical and other industries are becoming active in the association, discovering the latest the industry has to offer to maximize safe industrial cleaning operations and productivity. Asset owners also gain access and exposure to global industry leaders and resources, while offering direction and support for WJTA's drive for industry safety, trade and technology development.

WJTA has continued organizing technical conferences to allow members to share knowledge and build relationships while developing a body of technical literature. In 2010, the first WJTA Expo was held, expanding the event into a larger, annual trade show that continues today.

Membership benefits have grown, including the "Jet News" periodical which has continued to expand. A student scholarship program was introduced recently, with the first awards given in 2022. Moving forward, efforts continue around projects including hose safety, design for cleanability, promoting awareness of safe practices across all industry sectors and developing additional member resources.

For more information, visit wjta.org or call (314) 241-1445.