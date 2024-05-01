There is some good news for the industrial sector.

Now, there are more specialized rental equipment options available in the Gulf Coast region due to the presence of Sunstate Equipment’s Industrial Solutions division in Texas, and most recently, Louisiana.

Branches in both states are fleeting up for construction and industrial projects, including an expansion of pumps in various sizes that will handle applications involving a wide range of products — including hazardous chemicals, sewage and hydrocarbons.

Fluid control and mitigation solutions for every project

Sunstate recently partnered with Cummins and Patriot Products Group to design an innovative large-scale engine-driven pump — one that provides customers with a high-volume pump without the noise. The unique, enclosed, towable design with automated controls is ideal for O&G refineries and chemical plants. Powered by a Cummins engine, the pump can handle fluids containing heavy solids with a vacuum-assisted, self-priming system designed to meet specialized, high-pressure demands at jobsites.

Seventeen different models are on the way — ranging from 4 to 12 inches and 75 to 350 horsepower, offering flow rates from 1,700-9,500 gallons per minute with solids handling capabilities up to 3.75 inches.

Expand Go with the flow using powerful, portable rental pumps Sunstate Equipment at a Gulf Coast industrial plant

Equipping the industrial sector for success

From site prep to storm recovery, Sunstate Equipment’s pumps can help you move faster and more freely. In addition to its line of pumps, Sunstate also provides easy, fast and reliable access to top-quality, well-maintained and ready-to-use construction equipment and tools. For outages, turnarounds, shutdowns or plant maintenance, Sunstate’s rental solutions ensure timely delivery of the right equipment onsite, every time.

By providing superior customer service with transparent communication, one-call reservations, on-time delivery and pick up and 24/7 support, Sunstate has grown to become the sixth largest construction equipment rental company in North America, with locations from coast-to-coast.

Expand Go with the flow using powerful, portable rental pumps Sunstate’s Patriot Pump Equipment

Rentals people can rely on

Sunstate is known for its presence in the general equipment rental market and has steadily developed a specialized focus on serving the unique needs of the industrial sector. We are excited to announce our first facility in the state of Louisiana. This expansion is a significant step for us, and we have also established two new Louisiana branches to strengthen our presence in the industrial market while continuing to provide our renowned general equipment rentals.

At Sunstate, we are committed to investing in our locations to meet the growing demands of the market. We are fortunate to have a talented Sunstate team already in place in Louisiana, with years of experience in the commercial and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit sunstateequip.com or call (888) 312-3380.