From local roots to national reach: 30 years in progress

Three decades of innovation, collaboration and client-focused service have shaped one of the leading engineering and technical firms.

What began in 1995 as a small operation built on responsiveness and practical solutions has evolved into a nationally recognized organization serving industrial clients across multiple sectors. Founded by Ralph A. Hargrove in Mobile, Alabama, Hargrove Engineers & Constructors continues to deliver responsive, practical engineering and technical services, guided by the same core principles of partnership and performance that defined its earliest days.

Over three decades, Hargrove has expanded from a local operation into a company of more than 2,700 Teammates across over 19 offices throughout the U.S., with project support extending internationally. The company’s service offerings now include multi-discipline engineering, procurement, construction management, controls and automation, life sciences capabilities, on-site technical and staffing support and equipment solutions. This growth has been driven by aligning capabilities with client needs and maintaining consistency in execution, regardless of project size or scope.

A key component of the company’s structure is its 100% employee-owned model. Employee ownership reinforces a shared commitment to quality, safety and accountability. It also supports Hargrove’s "One Team" culture, where collaboration across offices and disciplines is prioritized to ensure efficient project delivery and positive outcomes for clients.

In addition to its project work, Hargrove maintains a strong focus on community involvement. Established in 2012, The Hargrove Foundation provides financial support and volunteer engagement to organizations addressing education, community development, emergency response and family support needs. To date, the foundation has contributed more than $4 million to local and national initiatives. This activity reflects the company’s commitment to responsible corporate citizenship as an integral part of sustainable business practices.

As industrial facilities continue to evolve, driven by modernization, digital transformation, energy transition and operational resilience requirements, Hargrove remains focused on delivering solutions that are practical, safe and aligned with each client’s operational objectives. The company places emphasis on listening to stakeholder needs, understanding facility processes and approaching each project with a goal of providing measurable value.

The 30-year milestone acknowledges the trust of the clients Hargrove has served, the dedication of the Teammates who have supported the work and the partnerships built within the communities where the company operates. It also reflects the organizational stability and cultural consistency that have supported sustained growth.

As Hargrove looks ahead, the company remains focused on developing its workforce, strengthening client relationships, expanding capabilities and advancing service delivery across industries and regions. The guiding principles established at its founding —

relationship-focused service, responsiveness and accountability — will continue to direct the company’s path forward.

The right people. The right place. The right time. One team.

For more information, visit hargrove-ca.com.