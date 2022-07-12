Find your nationwide vacuum truck support network

Super Products LLC, an Alamo Group company, is a prominent manufacturer of vacuum trucks.

Super Products is at the cutting edge of vacuum truck development, featuring advanced technology and customized solutions driven by customer needs. Additionally, the company has a broad, nationwide network with representatives supporting contractors, dealers supporting municipalities, and eight rental facilities — including four in the Gulf Coast region — supporting short and long-term rentals, parts and service.

Innovation is at the forefront of everything Super Products does. All units are engineered for a variety of applications and designed with the operator in mind while being recognized for high quality, durability and ease of operation. Super Products gives you access to the industry’s most efficient and progressive vacuum excavators, combo sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, truck-mounted jetters and liquid vacuum trucks on the market today.

Mud Dog® Vacuum Excavators are designed to meet the challenges of compact, urban projects to large-scale excavation. In the U.S., a utility line is hit every six minutes, causing power and utility disruption, injury or death. Digging safer and smarter means utilizing vacuum excavation. Due to the precision and nondestructive nature of using compressed air or pressurized water, underground utilities can be uncovered safely.

Camel® Max Series Combination Sewer Cleaners are the most versatile combo units in the industry, allowing operators to tackle various applications with jetting, vacuuming and excavating. Whether addressing emergency situations or performing maintenance, municipalities and contractors depend on reliable and efficient equipment to get the job done.

Supersucker® Industrial Vacuum Loaders offer an ideal solution for waste removal and bulk material recovery. Using high-power airflow to suck up debris, the Supersucker will leave your jobsite spotless.

SuperJet® Truck Mounted Jetters blast debris to clear blockages and maintain sewer lines with the industry’s strongest and smoothest single-piston water pump for when vacuum extraction is not required.

Durasucker® Liquid Vacuum Trucks are DOT-certified to collect and transport hazardous and nonhazardous liquid and semi-liquid waste. For hazardous waste or oil spills, liquid vacuum trucks are essential to collect and store materials quickly to prevent contamination or entrance to local waterways.

Downtime is not an option

Super Products’ staff is available around the clock to support your parts and service needs. Parts are stocked at each rental facility, as well as at its Wisconsin distribution center, and can be shipped anywhere in the country for next-day delivery. Additionally, service centers at each rental facility are capable of maintenance, repairs and full refurbishments on all makes and models of heavy-duty vacuum trucks, not just Super Products equipment. Whether it is a small job or a complex repair, Super Products is there to minimize downtime and get your truck back up and running.

Partner with Super Products

When it comes to vacuum trucks, Super Products has the support network and products to keep your team running strong. Contact Super Products today for your vacuum truck needs.

For more information, visit www.superproducts.com or call (800) 837- 9711.