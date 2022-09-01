Filtration media is a necessity for optimal performance

Filtration media is one of the necessary items needed to help make your operation run at optimal performance.

The world of filtration media is vast, and as we have found out over the years, it is almost unlimited.

One of the world’s oldest medias used for filtration is sand. As rainwater hits the earth, tightly packed sand naturally formed on the ground provides a tortuous path, as the water makes its way to the underground water table. This is but one example of media being used for filtration. As today’s technologies and needs move forward within modern plants, there is a whole host of media needed to perform the various tasks required to keep a modern facility operating at peak performance.

Some of the media Sparkling Clear Industries supply are:

Sand/gravel/garnet/anthracite

Greensand plus

Activated carbon both vapor and liquid

Activated alumina/desiccant

Molecular sieve

Ceramic support spheres

Tower packing/mass transfer

Ion exchange resins of all types (water softening, deionization, metals removal)

Filter aid-diatomaceous earth and perlite

Salt for water softener regeneration

Industrial water softening

Industrial water softening is a process that utilizes ion exchange resins to reduce the concentration of calcium and magnesium ions. These alkaline earth metals can cause scaling and insolubility problems in the everyday uses of water by forming calcium and magnesium carbonate scales.

Typically, a strong acid cation (SAC) resin is used and regenerated with sodium chloride (brine). In cases of high total dissolved solid (TDS) water or high hardness levels, the SAC resin is sometimes preceded by a weak acid cation (WAC) resin.

In cases where the water has high iron levels, high chlorine levels or is high temperature, softening is accomplished with a macroporous type SAC or Shallow Shell Technology (SST) resin.

Condensate polishing products

Condensate polishing normally applies to the treatment of condensed steam from turbines operating in the power industry. It can also be applied to condensed steam from any steam system being returned to the boiler.

The ultimate goal of condensate polishing is to remove all soluble impurities and protect the high-pressure boilers.

Demineralization products

Demineralization is the removal of all cations (e.g., calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, iron and other heavy metals) and all anions (e.g., bicarbonate alkalinity, chloride, sulfate, nitrate, silica and CO2) from a solution, typically water. The cations are replaced with H+ ions and the anions are replaced with OH-ions to form water. This reduces the total dissolved solids of the solution.

There are many applications where the cation and anion resins can be mixed together in a single vessel as a mixed bed. This configuration can be used for primary demineralization or as a polishing step following a two-bed or multi-bed system.

How can Sparkling Clear Industries help you?

In addition to the products listed above, Sparkling Clear Industries distributes Purolite resins. Purolite’s Shallow Shell technology — or SST® — is designed to improve softening and demineralization performance. The Purolite R&D and manufacturing teams have perfected an advanced resin bead structure to increase regeneration efficiency, reduce leakage and fouling, and conserve rinse and dilution water so that systems run better, with less expense and enhanced performance.

