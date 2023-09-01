Fabrication and field services provider rich in experience

When it comes to finding a provider of highly specialized turnaround services, businesses choose to work with companies that are most trusted.

ParFab is proud to be recognized as a global leader in turnaround, alkylation, general mechanical, fired heater, reformer, emergency, field and fabrication services. With an exceptional safety record, its commitment to quality while completing projects at a competitive price keeps ParFab on top.

Delivering excellence since 2001

ParFab Companies, headquartered in Inola, Oklahoma, was established in 2001 as a fabrication shop that specialized in heater production for the petroleum sector. Over the years, the company has expanded its operations and now operates in multiple locations. Today, ParFab is a versatile and diversified company that offers a wide range of services including capital projects, large-scale turnarounds, mechanical operations, construction and equipment fabrication. Its expertise extends to the petrochemical, refining, renewable, syngas, energy and semiconductor industries.

Strategically located in the region

ParFab’s convenient location in the central U.S. ensures maximum shipment efficiency. Its proximity to rail, barge and interstate highways allows for immediate access, empowering the company to take on large-scale projects with confidence and consistently meet delivery dates for customers.

ParFab headquarters sits on 100 acres, with 585,000 square feet of work area, lifting capacity ranging from 35 to 200 metric tons and a VibraCast refractory tower. ParFab’s Gulf Coast offices are located in Baytown, Texas, and Geismar, Louisiana.

Recognized by AFPM: Contractor Safety Achievement Award

The company prioritizes safety at the core of its team’s values. ParFab’s safety policy ensures the well-being of its employees and clients, making health and safety a top priority in every project. By consistently reinforcing safety procedures and crafting skills, ParFab has proven to be effective in eliminating and mitigating unsafe conditions.

In 2023, ParFab was recognized by AFPM, receiving the Contractor Safety Achievement Award. This distinguished award is considered AFPM’s most prestigious award and is part of a comprehensive program developed by the AFPM Safety and Health Committee to promote safe operations in the refining and petrochemical industries.

Fabrication and field services

ParFab’s fabrication services include structural steel, emergency services, paint, blasting, refractory, insulation, hydrotesting, hydrogen reformers, skid packaging, ASME piping, ASME coils, piping spools and other piping projects.

The company’s field services include turnaround services, emergency services, project controls and management, specialty welding, reformer solutions, capital construction, heat exchanger services, general mechanical, bolting and machining, tower and vessel, refractory and other manufacturing offerings.

Alkylation and hazardous services

ParFab has not taken the hydrofluoric acid (HF) alkylation business lightly. The company has gone to great lengths to assure its stakeholders, employees and clients that it has the best policies, procedures, equipment, management, supervision, craftsmen and support personnel in place to perform all projects safely and efficiently. The company has produced a detailed HF alkylation manual with over 1,000 pages of policies, procedures, training and lessons learned recommendations.

ParFab’s alkylation unit includes mobile facilities, specialty PPE, training, safety, environmental and quality assurance. ParFab’s highly experienced and qualified HF alkylation teams work efficiently, with uncompromised safety, quality and project management skills to make one’s planning and scheduling, shutdown, neutralization, turnaround, and leak-free startup a complete success.

For more information, visit parfabcompanies.com or call 918-543-6310.