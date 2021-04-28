ERCOT Board announces interim CEO for grid operator

The ERCOT Board of Directors announced the selection of Brad Jones to serve as the interim President and CEO for the Texas grid operator serving 90 percent of the state, effective May 4, 2021.

"The Board looks forward to working with Brad during this time as ERCOT prepares for summer operations," said ERCOT Board Director and HR&G Committee Chair Mark Carpenter. "He is an experienced leader and understands the ERCOT vision and mission."

"I commend the ERCOT Board for confirming a leader of Brad’s caliber as interim CEO," said Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake. "He brings the right combination of ERCOT knowledge and broad industry expertise needed to provide the stability and reliability that Texans expect and deserve."

Jones has 30 plus years of industry experience, including serving as former ERCOT Vice President of Commercial Operations from April 2013 – December 2014 and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from January 2015 – October 2015. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the New York Independent System Operator from October 2015 – October 2018. He is a past Chairman of the Edison Electric Institute’s Executive Advisory Committee and a board member for the Gulf Coast Power Association. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Jones was elected by the Board to serve as interim President and CEO until the permanent position has been filled, up to a term of one year (pursuant to ERCOT Bylaws). The terms of Jones’ engagement with ERCOT will be established with the ERCOT Human Resources and Governance Committee, subject to Board approval.

On March 15, 2021, at the request of the Board, ERCOT issued a Request for Proposal to identify and contract with a qualified executive search firm to assist the Board with identifying, investigating, qualifying and presenting a pool of qualified candidates for ERCOT’s President and CEO position. Confidential proposals were due April 9, and ERCOT received eight proposals that it is evaluating for Board consideration.

On March 10, 2021, ERCOT provided an update to the Public Utility Commission of Texas on its governance status. The document is filed in PUC Project No. 51878.