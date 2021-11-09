Equipment tips to increase outage productivity

Planned outages allow power plants to perform necessary maintenance, but they haven't been easy to schedule in recent years.

Even before COVID-19, workforce shortages forced postponement of some maintenance work. The delays have been longer since the pandemic, with workers calling in sick due to illness or quarantine. The result is a growing backlog of maintenance projects.

When you're finally able to get an outage on the calendar, you want to make it as productive as possible. A knowledgeable equipment solutions provider who has experience collaborating on outages can be a valuable partner when brought in at the start of project planning.

Aside from helping to ensure every piece of required temporary equipment is there when it's needed, the vendor can suggest ancillary equipment you might overlook as well as equipment-related strategies that could save time and money. Below are three examples.

Use an on-site tool trailer

Craft workers are less productive when they have to hunt for the tool or PPE they need. A custom-stocked tool trailer with an inventory tracking system can eliminate these delays.

When a worker checks out a tagged tool, they're responsible for it. As a result, they're less likely to leave it laying around when they're done with it or let someone else borrow it. When the tool is returned, the manager running the tool trailer can examine it to ensure it's in good working condition and take it out of service if it isn't. This eliminates the loss of wrench time due to broken tools.

When workers have functional tools at their fingertips, productivity increases by an average of 23 percent and can increase as much as 32 percent.

Don't have time to train someone to manage the tool trailer? Rent a managed tool trailer. A managed solution can lead to significant cost savings on tools, especially if the vendor stocks the trailer using a lean model based on your craft peaks.

Rent drag-and-drop mobile office space

Projects progress more smoothly when operations are run from a well-organized office. An office trailer is inexpensive to rent, but you'll spend time and money getting it set up. These trailers require the installation of steps for access and elevated skirting around the base to keep out debris and four-legged inhabitants.

Easier and ultimately more cost effective is a ground-level office container such as a modified Conex box. Because these sit at ground level, no stairs or skirting is necessary, so you're ready for business sooner.

Multiple configurations from providers offer a host of options. Choose a 20-foot office container, or opt for a 40-foot container that doubles as storage space. Container office units can be delivered with everything necessary to start working: installed lighting, air conditioning/heating, wiring for phone/data connections, restrooms, shelving and built-in furniture. If space is tight, it may be possible for containers to be stacked on top of each other, with exterior stairs added.

Plan ahead for equipment servicing

The unrelenting pace of an outage can be hard on equipment. Failures of critical-path assets, which halt work unnecessarily, may be avoided with careful planning. To mitigate potential issues, have a pre-out-age call with your vendor to review your needs and establish protocols, taking into consideration equipment failures that created problems during past outages.

Your vendor might suggest stocking extra fuel filters and diesel exhaust fluid on-site to keep generators and air compressors working. If you'll be relying heavily on utility carts to transport personnel, they may suggest you pre-stage extra batteries and tires.

Work with your vendor to determine how equipment service needs will be handled. Does the company have a mobile app that lets you request service on the fly? Does it provide visibility into the progress of service requests so you know when equipment will be picked up and delivered?

To drive additional efficiencies, rely on a one-stop provider who has the size and breadth to provide all the temporary equipment and solutions you need. Benefits include a single point of contact when issues arise, fewer invoices to process, and better-coordinated equipment deliveries and installations.

For more information, visit www.unitedrentals.com or call (833) 407-3774.