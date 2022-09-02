EPC project delivery provides cost savings on fire suppression

BMWC Constructors is dedicated to helping its clients solve the most complex challenges.

When a longstanding terminal operator decided to modernize its fire suppression systems at multiple terminals, it turned to BMWC to develop an innovative way to improve safety while also minimizing losses associated with operational downtime.

BMWC was able to successfully design and construct safer, more environmentally friendly and less expensive foam fire suppression systems using innovative technology coupled with patented piping components. BMWC’s innovative, turnkey EPC project execution method has provided significant value to numerous clients along the Gulf Coast.

Challenges associated with fire suppression upgrade projects

Fire suppression upgrades or reconfigurations were considered high-risk and costly due to the extensive “hot work” expertise required. Additionally, draining, refitting and reinstating the tank would often take several months. Therefore, the operational costs were extensive due to lengthy standardized procedures resulting in reduced service times.

BMWC constructors’ solution

BMWC uses survey-grade instrumentation to draft high-definition digital models utilized by its virtual design team to create an efficient piping plan that delivers unique solutions.

Here’s how it works: Using the guidelines outlined in NFPA-11 (2021), which serves as the standard for low, medium and high-expansion foam systems, BMWC installs the in-house designed piping systems with patented gaskets and fittings specified to API-6-7 and NFPA-11 (2021) standards and valves and other piping systems procured from preferred suppliers.

Unlike previously utilized and outdated standard procedures and materials, the project’s first phase no longer requires tanks to come offline to drain and tap. BMWC’s installation processes are performed without “hot work” and eliminate the need to drain the tank before construction. Thus, the work is safer and reduces downtime by months per tank.

Since 2017, BMWC’s teams have successfully installed systems using their improved methodology at over 200 tank storage and terminal facilities on the Gulf Coast. The tanks ranged from 50-200 feet in diameter.

By implementing these new processes, procedures and purpose-designed materials, the company has collectively accomplished the following:

Saved customers years of operational downtime.

Reduced the insurance premiums of customers by safeguarding their products.

Installed additional layers of protection to their facilities.

BMWC’s finished projects often exceed government regulations and improve overall safety. In turn, their dedication and commitment to safety has boosted confidence within the community.

Further highlights of BMWC’s project delivery:

Installed foam suppression systems at a large storage facility.

Self-performed all material procurement, civil, structural and mechanical construction.

Installed systems while tanks were operational (minimizing “hot work”).

Five years of experience as a preferred foam suppression installation contractor with a significant midstream client.

Provided in-house virtual design services, including detailing, 3D modeling, laser scanning, clash detection and construction sequencing.

Fluorine-free foam systems.

Enhanced clients’ ability to acquire and retain customers with new fire suppression systems.

Resulting safety increases include reduced time-on-site, elimination of sparks or open flames around tanks and reduced human exposure to hazards with NFPA 11 designed systems.

Resulting value increases are a reduction in insurance premiums, improved dimensional controls and improved project execution.

Resulting quality increases are a reduction in site visits, minimization of field welds and identification of clashes and collisions before installation.

Finally, life cycle improvements are efficient for data acquisition, minimized as-built modeling, reduced design review time and reduced field construction by one to two weeks. BMWC aptly demonstrates that EPC project delivery provides many improvements to a company.

For more information, visit www.bmwc.com or call (317) 267-0460.