Energy Department launches ‘Genesis Mission’ to transform American science and innovation through the AI computing revolution

President Trump issued an Executive Order to launch the Genesis Mission, a historic national effort led by the Department of Energy.

The Genesis Mission will transform American science and innovation through the power of artificial intelligence (AI), strengthening the nation’s technological leadership and global competitiveness.

The ambitious mission will harness the current AI and advanced computing revolution to double the productivity and impact of American science and engineering within a decade. It will deliver decisive breakthroughs to secure American energy dominance, accelerate scientific discovery, and strengthen national security.

“Throughout history, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo mission, our nation’s brightest minds and industries have answered the call when their nation needed them,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “The United States is calling on them once again. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Genesis Mission will unleash the full power of our National Laboratories, supercomputers, and dataresources to ensure that America is the global leader in artificial intelligence and to usher in a new golden era of American discovery.”

The announcement builds on President Trump’s Executive Order Removing Barriers to American Leadership In Artificial Intelligence and advances his America’s AI Action Plan released earlier this year—a directive to remove barriers to innovation, reduce dependence on foreign adversaries, and unleash the full strength of America’s scientific enterprise.

Secretary Wright has designated Under Secretary for Science Darío Gil to lead the initiative. The Genesis Mission will mobilize the Department of Energy’s 17 National Laboratories, industry, and academia to build an integrated discovery platform.

The platform will connect the world’s best supercomputers, AI systems, and next-generation quantum systems with the most advanced scientific instruments in the nation. Once complete, the platform will be the world’s most complex and powerful scientific instrument ever built. It will draw on the expertise of roughly 40,000 DOE scientists, engineers, and technical staff, alongside private sector innovators, to ensure that the United States leads and builds the technologies that will define the future.

The Genesis Mission will focus on addressing three key challenges of national importance: