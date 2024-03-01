Eliminate complexity with an all-in-one product, service solution

Working with a leading PVF supplier of trusted products and related services is of utmost importance.

Ferguson Industrial is recognized by industry professionals as such a company.

Ferguson Industrial is one of North America’s largest providers of PVF and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies and services supporting industries including chemical, general manufacturing, pulp and paper, O&G, mining, power generation, utilities and others.

The firm provides industry-leading products vetted by comprehensive first-rate management and inspection programs, and every supplier it works with is subject to rigorous prequalification testing. Ferguson’s knowledgeable associates and strategic network of locations allow it to provide problem-solving expertise, on-time delivery and unmatched technical support.

Ferguson Industrial’s core areas are PVF distribution, including valve automation and engineered products, integrated services, including comprehensive MRO management solutions and thermoplastic fusion services, including the distribution and fabrication of thermoplastic pipe, lined pipe and fittings.

Its product categories include PVF, instrumentation, engineered, thermoplastic piping systems, MRO supplies, abrasives, chemicals and lubricants, gaskets, sanitary products, flow control, hydrofluoric acid alkylation and safety.

Why partner with Ferguson?

Ferguson Industrial is the total solution for highly-rated industrial products and specialized services to the North American market.

Sustainable. The focus is on the safety, quality, health and environment of its associates, the communities they live in and its customers. Ferguson achieves this by centering programs on training, health and safety and community investment.

Strategically located. From coast to coast, it serves customers locally using its national network of more than 145 locations.

Excellence without compromise. Ferguson has assembled a considerable team of associates in key locations across the country who are dedicated to supporting the company’s strict, rigorous and extensive Quality Program — the greatest value it provides as a trusted supplier.

Culture of trust. Ferguson’s Quality Program is built on the following principles to reduce risk, minimize downtime and increase customer confidence in the products it provides:

Exceptional people. Ferguson is focused on building strong relationships and understanding the complexities that challenge customers. Its knowledgeable team delivers superior customer service with a consistent and reliable experience that customers can depend on.

Incomparable products. The company goes to great lengths to confirm that its suppliers consistently provide products that meet applicable standards. It maintains a detailed list of approved manufacturers, manufacturing sites and specific products from qualified suppliers around the world.

Only first-class suppliers are added to Ferguson’s Approved Manufacturers List (AML), creating a supply chain its customers can trust. Suppliers on the AML undergo requalification based on ongoing evaluation and risk assessment.

Streamlined processes. Implementing high-caliber processes throughout the organization minimizes the potential risk of rework and costly delays that adversely affect customers. Ferguson’s focus on performing tasks correctly and efficiently minimizes delays in the supply chain and strengthens its ability to meet customer requirements, providing them with unrivaled experience.

Certifications:

ISO 9001. Select Ferguson locations are certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. This accreditation certifies its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet or exceed customer and regulatory requirements.

For more information, visit fergusonindustrial.com.