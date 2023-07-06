Digitalizing the scaffolding management process

Opportunities presented by industrial digitalization are abundant.

Digitalized plants can be controlled more efficiently and effectively, providing greater transparency with the help of data-supported methods and technologies; better decisions can be made as a result. Bilfinger has worked intensively on the digitalization of administrative processes around scaffolding construction and maintenance projects. The result is a comprehensive scaffold-management system that provides real-time transparent information, time savings and lower rental costs.

It all starts with the design. Scaffolding is an integral part of any project, and a well-thought-out design results in safety, productivity and cost-saving benefits. State-of-the-art and industry recognized software is used to render professional 3D models for all projects regardless of complexity. An instant material-calculation feature generates a Bill of Materials (BOM) list for each design, thereby eliminating inaccuracies and other limitations that come with the manual management of BOMs through spreadsheets. Faster and more accurate estimating helps keep the project within budget and ensures predictability. Including the design in work packets encourages more proficient activity on site and potential optimizations for recurring maintenance work.

One component of Bilfinger’s digital offering is a comprehensive inventory scaffold-management program that oversees every project and piece of equipment across all sites in real time. Having clear visibility on the type, quantity and location of scaffolding equipment maximizes utilization, thereby improving the ability to respond to new requests and deploy resources at a moment’s notice. Every aspect of the project, from erection to modification and demolition, is managed to each site’s specification in one central location. Mobile technology brings the tool directly to the site, with features such as QR-coded scaffold tags for work-order tracking.

A client portal allows owners to view data relevant to their scaffolding project such as agreed upon KPIs, financial contract agreements and the dimensions, type and location of scaffolding on site. This digital platform gives power to the end user so Bilfinger’s clients can access important information on demand and as needed.

Industrial-access services are anything but standard. Each project poses its own unique challenges and demanding requirements. As an access-solutions company, Bilfinger understands that each job is unique, with no one fix-all access solution for differing requirements and situations. That is why Bilfinger is committed to delivering safe, data-driven solutions alongside the most appropriate and cost-efficient access methods customized to one’s needs. Day in, day out, it serves as a client’s on-the-job ally, providing innovative systems, best practices and proven, worldclass technology that optimizes assets and uptime.

Bilfinger’s 360-degree approach provides end-to-end solutions for the full life cycle of industrial and commercial facilities and assets across the U.S. and Gulf of Mexico, from constructability to startup and beyond the build to maintenance, reliability and specialty soft-craft services.

