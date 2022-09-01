Connections and technology at WJTA 2022 Conference & Expo

Industrial cleaning is a fiercely competitive industry and strong relationships are key to success.

As a potentially high hazard industry, it is also crucial to leverage the latest technology, standardized training and best practices to bring workers home safe at the end of the day.

Advancing safety and technology is the primary mission of WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA), and participation with the association is a way for leaders in the industry to collaborate.

The WJTA Conference & Expo, November 1-3 in New Orleans, is a major event on the calendars of industry's executives, technology leaders, and safety professionals due to the connections that will build lasting expertise and advance participants' careers and businesses.

The new contacts and insights can be put into practice implementing new automation technologies, as well as PPE, engineering controls and safe work practices for manual cleaning.

Asset owners can see what tools are available to remove operators from the line of fire and reduce the need for confined space entry. Industrial cleaning operations directly impact the process equipment responsible for producing product and efficient, effective cleaning can also reduce downtime and improve the overall financial bottom line.

Equipment displays and live demonstrations at the WJTA Conference & Expo offer attendees a first-hand look at water jetting tools, high-pressure pump technology, automation controls and robotics, as well as advanced vacuum trucks and related equipment. Contractor and manufacturer experts can provide insight on applications and equipment selection.

Business is best done face-to-face and the opportunity to meet with a variety of vendors and potential partners is a major benefit of tradeshows. The Industry Appreciation Reception, sponsored by SPIR STAR, gives participants another opportunity to strengthen relationships while enjoying complimentary cocktails in the exhibit hall.

In addition to cleaning, surface prep and cold cutting, a growing application of waterjet technology is concrete demolition, and the conference and expo includes several leading manufacturers and sessions dedicated to hydrodemolition.

Education is a key element of the WJTA Conference & Expo with several session tracks for asset owners, contractors, and research and development. The program features new sessions that deliver actionable information on timely topics.

Another highlight of the conference and expo is a new panel discussion on current challenges for contractors and asset owners. Richard Bass of Kuraray, James Bergeron of Marathon Petroleum, Jimmy Peck of MPW and Bill Shaw of Evergreen North America will discuss issues from workforce to supply chains and much more in this discussion moderated by Kerry Siggins of StoneAge.

An exciting addition to the 2022 program is a new daylong pre-conference Vacuum Technology Short Course. The short course is modeled on the association's popular Waterjet Technology Basics & Beyond, which was presented virtually in 2022. The new vacuum technology short course provides outstanding practical and theoretical knowledge and coincides with the newly launched WJTA training and certification program for vacuum operators.

