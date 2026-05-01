Connected tools creating more efficient jobsites

As jobsites grow in complexity, visibility and coordination matter as much as the equipment itself.

Contractors are managing tighter schedules, safety requirements and evolving project demands, all while keeping crews productive and costs under control.

Digital tools help teams meet those challenges head-on.

United Rentals is investing in connected technology that gives customers greater insight into equipment, operations and jobsite performance. By combining a large, connected fleet with intuitive digital platforms, contractors can monitor equipment usage, track assets and make informed decisions that improve productivity and safety.

Tools like the Total Control® platform and the United Rentals Mobile App provide realtime visibility into equipment location, utilization and service needs. Instead of relying on manual tracking or spreadsheets, project teams can access critical information from a phone or dashboard, helping them manage equipment more efficiently across multiple jobsites.

The result is better control over costs, improved equipment uptime and fewer operational surprises.

Digital solutions also support stronger safety and compliance practices. Telematics data and equipment insights can help teams identify underutilized assets, monitor equipment health and schedule maintenance before issues become downtime. For project managers overseeing large or distributed sites, that level of visibility can make a meaningful difference in keeping operations running smoothly.

But technology alone isn’t the solution. The greatest impact comes when digital tools are paired with the right expertise.

United Rentals works with customers to integrate connected tools into their broader jobsite strategy, from equipment planning and fleet optimization to training and operational insights. The goal is simple: give contractors the information and support they need to run safer, more efficient jobsites.

As projects become larger and more complex, digital tools are quickly becoming essential infrastructure for modern construction and industrial operations.

With the right technology and the right partner, contractors can move from simply managing equipment to actively optimizing how their jobsites perform.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.